43 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
Gainers

  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) rose 45.6% to $0.3830 after dropping 41% on Thursday.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) shares climbed 45.2% to $29.33 after jumping 39% on Thursday.
  • Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) rose 22.8% to $0.2111 after declining around 6% on Thursday.
  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) climbed 20.6% to $0.8801. Statera Biopharma recently submitted Phase 1 clinical trial protocol to the FDA for investigational treatment of long-haul COVID-19.
  • Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) shares climbed 18.7% to $5.33. Sidus Space reported a strategic partnership with Aitech Systems to support LizzeSat Constellation.
  • Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG) gained 18.3% to $25.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) jumped 16.5% to $6.49. Tabula Rasa Healthcare recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) rose 14.4% to $20.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) surged 11.6% to $21.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) gained 11.5% to $19.33. PBF Energy, last month, posted Q4 EPS of $1.28.
  • Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) surged 11.1% to $3.6450. Grab Holdings recently reported Q4 sales results down from last year.
  • MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) jumped 10.8% to $4.20.
  • AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) gained 10.8% to $4.1691.
  • The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) rose 8.8% to $0.6005 after gaining over 4% on Thursday.
  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) gained 8.4% to $67.55. Intrepid is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Monday, March 7, 2022, after the market closes.
  • Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) rose 7% to $8.61 after dropping over 14% on Thursday.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 6.6% to $17.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) shares dipped 26.8% to $4.4646 after gaining 24% on Thursday.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 22.9% to $1.35 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) dropped 20.2% to $3.94.
  • Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) fell 20% to $5.51.
  • Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) tumbled 19.8% to $21.88 after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $38 to $25.
  • Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) dropped 19.4% to $12.90 as the company posted a wider Q4 loss.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) tumbled 18.6% to $7.89 after SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $32 to $10.
  • VIZIO Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: VZIO) dropped 17.7% to $10.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 17.2% to $2.7250 after the company announced the FDA declined to issue an EUA for COVAXIN for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 2 to 18 years of age.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) fell 16.1% to $15.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell 15.6% to $0.2146 after jumping 33% on Thursday.
  • Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) dropped 15.5% to $4.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $16 to $7.
  • DSS, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares fell 14.6% to $0.4431. DSS shares jumped 19% on Thursday after the company's subsidiary Impact Biomedical announced it received a positive report regarding the potential international patentability of its proprietary compound Equivir to treat viral infections.
  • Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) dropped 14.6% to $21.75. Coupang recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.23 a share.
  • Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) shares declined 14.3% to $6.65.
  • Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) fell 13.8% to $106.15.
  • Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) dropped 13.5% to $55.67.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares fell 12.8% to $0.2126 after dropping 6% on Thursday.
  • Advantage Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ADV) dropped 12.6% to $5.68 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a $7 price target.
  • C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) dipped 12% to $20.61 after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and lowered its price target from $36 to $18.
  • ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares fell 11.4% to $0.2927 after dropping around 10% on Thursday.
  • PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) fell 10.8% to $79.79.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) fell 10.3% to $10.01.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 10% to $0.8299 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
  • Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) shares fell 9.5% to $1.3750 after reporting operational and financial results for 2021.
  • NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) fell 8.6% to $4.9080.

