51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 4:41am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares climbed 46.2% to close at $22.68 on Tuesday after the company unveiled topline data for momelotinib in myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic, anemic, and previously treated with an FDA-approved JAK inhibitor. The company also entered into a term loan agreement with Oxford Finance LLC to support the commercial preparation and potential launch of momelotinib.
  • Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares gained 38.9% to close at $22.68 after gaining around 10% on Monday. The FDA recently granted Orphan Drug Designation to Aptorum Group’s SACT-1, a repurposed small molecule compound for Neuroblastoma.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) jumped 33% to settle at $0.55 after the company announced a renewal of its services contract with a consulting firm. The total contract value is over $35 million.
  • Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAC) gained 27.3% to close at $13.90. Vistas Media Acquisition Company shareholders recently approved a business combination with Anghami.
  • Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) gained 25.7% to close at $0.4549. Aditxt recently reported submission of 2 requests for emergency use authorization to the FDA for AditxtScore for covid-19 tests to measure quantity and quality of antibodies against covid and variants including omicron.
  • Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) jumped 25.5% to close at $1.17 after the company announced the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug application, allowing its Phase 2b dose-optimization trial of MM-120 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder to proceed.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) gained 24.6% to close at $2.48 after the company announced strategic actions to increase profitability.
  • ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) jumped 23.5% to settle at $1.07.
  • Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) rose 22.7% to close at $35.85. Standard General, Bally's largest shareholder, submitted proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Bally's common stock not currently owned by the company at a price of $38 per share.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) gained 21.6% to close at $20.28. Capricor Therapeutics said it has entered into a partnership with Japanese pharma company Nippon Shinyaku for the exclusive commercialization and distribution in the U.S. of Capricor's lead asset, CAP-1002, for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) gained 21% to settle at $5.07.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) jumped 20.6% to close at $0.2123. China SXT Pharmaceuticals recently priced a $3.5 million underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) gained 20.5% to close at $1.35.
  • Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SLN) jumped 20.3% to settle at $21.89.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) gained 20.3% to close at $1.54. Progenity recently announced acceptance of two abstracts on treatment of gastrointestinal disorders at ECCO'22.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) rose 18.4% to close at $1.5150. Digital Brands Group recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire Sundry.

  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) rose 17.6% to close at $0.2863.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) climbed 17.5% to close at $7.99 after dropping 18% on Monday.
  • Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) surged 17.1% to close at $1.99.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) rose 16% to close at $20.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions expects Q4 revenue of $390 million - $395 million, better than the consensus of $$386.75 million. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $19 to $22.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) shares gained 15.9% to close at $17.50. Rio Tinto Plc and the Mongolian government said reached an agreement to end a dispute over the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project. As part of the agreement, Turquoise Hill Resources will waive debt worth $2.4 billion owed to it by Mongolia.
  • Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) jumped 15.6% to close at $2.81. Vivos Therapeutics recently announced significant increases across several key metrics for its SleepImage Home Sleep Apnea Tests.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) rose 12.3% to close at $2.46 after reporting topline results from registration-enabling trial of cosibelimab in metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Checkpoint Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $17 to $26.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) gained 9% to close at $3.26.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 7.3% to close at $11.70 after reporting upbeat core earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) rose 7.1% to close at $7.66. JMP Securities, on Monday, initiated coverage on Sonder Holdings with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $12.
  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) gained 6.5% to close at $8.01.

 

Losers

  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares dropped 21.8% to close at $8.29 on Tuesday. Integrated Media Technology recently announced the completion of the development of its online digital assets trading platform "Ouction."
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) dipped 18.6% to close at $36.65 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne on Lockheed Transaction said, 'We believe it is highly likely that the FTC will vote to sue to block the transaction and expect they will make a decision before Jan. 27, 2022.'
  • GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGAP) dropped 17.3% to close at $3.29.
  • Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) fell 17.3% to settle at $8.59.
  • Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) fell 16.4% to close at $3.92.
  • Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) declined 16.2% to close at $0.67.
  • AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) dropped 15.9% to close at $4.27. AgileThought recently named Kevin Johnston as COO.
  • Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GLS) declined 15.6% to settle at $5.59.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 14.9% to close at $0.56 after dipping more than 52% on Monday.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) declined 14.3% to settle at $3.72.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) dropped 14.2% to close at $0.8411.
  • 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) dipped 13.6% to close at $8.29. 89bio announced topline results from a cohort of 20 patients (Cohort 7) in the Phase 1b/2a proof-of-concept study evaluating pegozafermin (formerly BIO89-100) for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) dropped 12.4% to close at $3.46. Accelerate Diagnostics Director Jack Schuler recently acquired a total of 41,912 shares at an average price of $3.94.
  • Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIL) fell 11.5% to close at $11.87.
  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) fell 11.1% to close at $6.31.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 11.1% to close at $1.04 after gaining around 5% on Monday.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) dropped 10.7% to close at $0.9107.
  • HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) fell 10.6% to close at $55.51.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) fell 9.7% to close at $3.81. Clean Harbors and Vertex Energy mutually agreed to terminate planned acquisition of Vertex’s used motor oil collection and re-refining assets.
  • AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIB) fell 7% to close at $4.00 after dropping over 15% on Monday.
  • IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) fell 6.7% to settle at $18.56.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) fell 6% to close at $91.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) fell around 5% to close at $892.39 after Keybanc lowered its price target on the stock from $1750 to $1250.
  • Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) fell 4.8% to close at $19.98. Xerox reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 7.9% year-on-year, to $1.78 billion, missing the consensus of $1.82 billion.

 

