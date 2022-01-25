4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Star Equity Holdings And More
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
BitNile Holdings
- The Trade: BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NILE) Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 105,000 shares at an average price of $0.88. To acquire these shares, it cost $91.96 thousand.
- What’s Happening: BitNile recently reported a partnership with Ed Carpenter Racing to sponsor No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet for 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES.
- What BitNile Does: BitNile Holdings Inc is engaged in providing Bitcoin mining, data center operations, and decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives.
Star Equity Holdings
- The Trade: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chief Financial Officer David Noble acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average price of $1.49. The insider spent $44.7 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Star Equity recently priced a $14.25 million underwritten public offering.
- What Star Equity Does: Star Equity Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, Real Estate, and Investments.
Optex Systems
- The Trade: Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTC:OPXS) CFO Karen L Hawkins acquired a total of 34,116 shares at an average price of $1.78. To acquire these shares, it cost $60.67 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped around 12% over the previous six months.
- What Optex Systems Does: Optex Systems Holdings Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets.
PLAYSTUDIOS
- The Trade: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Chairman and CEO Andrew Pascal acquired a total of 26,000 shares at an average price of $0.20. The insider spent $122.88 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s shares dropped around 8% over the past month.
- What PLAYSTUDIOS Does: PLAYSTUDIOS Inc is engaged in gaming and related business. Some of the games offered by the company include My Vegas Bingo, My Vegas Slots, POP Slots, and Kingdom Boss.
