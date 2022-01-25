QQQ
-8.95
362.25
-2.53%
BTC/USD
-6.18
36654.17
-0.02%
DIA
-6.44
350.25
-1.87%
SPY
-10.17
450.01
-2.31%
TLT
+ 0.81
141.65
+ 0.57%
GLD
+ 0.20
171.83
+ 0.12%

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Star Equity Holdings And More

byLisa Levin
January 25, 2022 9:06 am
UK stocks rebounded on Tuesday after recording worst session since late November during the previous session. The CBI's quarterly gauge of manufacturing optimism fell to -9 in the first quarter compared to +2 in the prior three-month period.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

BitNile Holdings

  • The Trade: BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NILE) Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 105,000 shares at an average price of $0.88. To acquire these shares, it cost $91.96 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: BitNile recently reported a partnership with Ed Carpenter Racing to sponsor No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet for 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES.
  • What BitNile Does: BitNile Holdings Inc is engaged in providing Bitcoin mining, data center operations, and decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives.

Star Equity Holdings

  • The Trade: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chief Financial Officer David Noble acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average price of $1.49. The insider spent $44.7 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Star Equity recently priced a $14.25 million underwritten public offering.
  • What Star Equity Does: Star Equity Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, Real Estate, and Investments.

Optex Systems

  • The Trade: Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTC:OPXS) CFO Karen L Hawkins acquired a total of 34,116 shares at an average price of $1.78. To acquire these shares, it cost $60.67 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped around 12% over the previous six months.
  • What Optex Systems Does: Optex Systems Holdings Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets.

PLAYSTUDIOS

  • The Trade: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Chairman and CEO Andrew Pascal acquired a total of 26,000 shares at an average price of $0.20. The insider spent $122.88 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s shares dropped around 8% over the past month.
  • What PLAYSTUDIOS Does: PLAYSTUDIOS Inc is engaged in gaming and related business. Some of the games offered by the company include My Vegas Bingo, My Vegas Slots, POP Slots, and Kingdom Boss.

