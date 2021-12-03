41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) jumped 42% to $11.74. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares jumped 38.7% to $5.05. Celyad Oncology announced a private placement worth $32.5 million (about €28.7 million) with Fortress Investment Group. The offering includes the private placement of 6.5 million shares and will close by December 8.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) shares gained 33.7% to $24.08. The FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to Longeveron’s lead investigational product Lomecel-B for Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS).
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) jumped 28% to $3.3199. The company yesterday announced closing of $10 million offering.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) gained 20.1% to $2.93. The company recently posted a Q3 net loss of US$7.0 million, versus a year-ago net loss of US$9.7 million.
- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) surged 17.2% to $12.49.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) rose 16% to $82.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 guidance above estimates.
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) jumped 13.6% to $11.88 after the company reported Q3 adjusted EBITDA results up from last year.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) rose 11.7% to $16.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) gained 9.8% to $23.34.
- Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) jumped 9.1% to $2.51.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) shares gained 8.9% to $3.43.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) surged 8.3% to $10.21 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) rose 6.7% to $57.87 after the company raised its Q4 home segment revenue guidance.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) gained 6% to $0.4331. Biolase reported in Form4 filing that President bought 70,000 shares at an average price of $0.45 per share.
Losers
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) fell 40% to $5.38. Esperion Therapeutics priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 32.14 million shares and short-term warrants to purchase up to 32.14 million shares at $7/share and accompanying warrant.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) tumbled 39.6% to $140.92 after the company issued Q4 2021 and FY22 revenue guidance below estimates. Several analysts also downgraded the stock.
- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) fell 36.6% to $5.59. Chindata Group named Jing Ju as CEO.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) dropped 26.6% to $16.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 25.8% to $6.32.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) shares dipped 25.7% to $2.3781.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) fell 25.1% to $68.15 after the company reported Q3 earnings and issued guidance.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) dropped 20.2% to $50.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. JP Morgan and Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) declined 20.2% to $13.52 after the company announced the termination of its merger agreement with Great Outdoors Group, LLC.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) dipped 17.8% to $53.52 after the company reported Q3 earnings and issued Q4 and FY22 guidance.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) dropped 17.2% to $2.1201. Shares of several Chinese companies traded lower in sympathy with DiDi Global after the company announced its plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) dropped 16.9% to $4.3601. Biofrontera recently announced a Notice of Allowance on its U.S. patent titled 'Illumination for Photodynamic Therapy.'
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 16.4% to $52.57. The company started a rolling review of VLA2001, its whole-virus inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) dropped 16% to $8.58.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) fell 14.7% to $5.38. DiDi Global said that its board of directors had authorized the company to initiate procedures to delist the company’s shares from the New York Stock Exchange. The company, however, announced plans to pursue a listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) dropped 14.7% to $4.65. OceanPal announced new short term contract for m/v Calipso at $18,750 per day.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 14.7% to $3.3013. Shares of companies in the broader retail space traded lower following worse-than-expected US job growth data.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) fell 14.4% to $2.1480.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 13.8% to $3.0180. Phunware shares gained around 8% on Thursday possibly in sympathy with Digital World Acquisition on reports the company is looking to raise up to $1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and family offices.
- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) dipped 13.4% to $5.36.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 12.8% to $13.49.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) dropped 12.2% to $4.9050. Shares of several Chinese companies traded lower in sympathy with DiDi Global after the company announced its plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) fell 11.8% to $171.13.
- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) tumbled 10.4% to $711.00. Shares of several software companies traded lower in sympathy with Asana and DocuSign after the companies reported their Q3 earnings results.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares fell 7.2% to $7.83 after jumping more than 19% on Thursday.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) fell 5.6% to $4.19 after declining around 10% on Thursday. BeyondSpring recently received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the plinabulin NDA for prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
