52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 4:08am   Comments
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

 

Gainers

  • Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) shares climbed 128.6% to close at $5.03 on Tuesday. The FDA approved expanded labeling for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ Caldolor, an intravenously delivered formulation of ibuprofen, to now include use in pre-operative administration.
  • MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) jumped 37.6% to settle at $3.37. MEI Pharma and Kyowa Kirin Co announced data from the pivotal Phase 2 TIDAL studyof zandelisib as a single agent for follicular lymphoma (FL) patients who received at least two prior systemic therapies.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares gained 32.5% to close at $10.11 after dipping 27% on Monday.
  • NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) gained 31.4% to settle at $4.65.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) jumped 29.9% to settle at $6.17 in reaction to positive topline data from the SORAYA trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine for ovarian cancer. The trial is evaluating mirvetuximab as monotherapy in patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have been previously treated with Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Avastin (bevacizumab).
  • Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) gained 25.7% to close at $13.20 after the company announced the SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes administered within its self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are minimally impacted by the omicron variant.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) shares rose 23.3% to close at $6.88 after climbing 9% on Monday.
  • Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) gained 22.4% to settle at $5.69.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) jumped 22% to settle at $10.76. Seres Therapeutics said first patient was enrolled in Phase 1b study of SER-155 investigational microbiome therapeutic to reduce the risk of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections and graft-versus-host disease.
  • ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) gained 21.9% to settle at $7.79.
  • Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYT) gained 20% to close at $16.61. Cyteir Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.33 per share.
  • Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) climbed 17.8% to settle at $14.01 after the company confirmed retained activity of ensovibep on the positions mutated in emerging omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 17.1% to close at $47.42 after HC Wainwright & Co maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $135 to $200.
  • Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) surged 16.3% to settle at $7.55. Terns Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.47 per share.
  • Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) jumped 15.4% to close at $4.96.
  • Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) surged 15.1% to settle at $16.29. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Annexon with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $40.
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) jumped 14.3% to close at $27.32. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $43.
  • Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) gained 14.1% to close at $9.13. Navigator Holdings posted Q3 EPS of $0.02.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) gained 13.6% to close at $2.72 after the company secured US patent directed to sequential use of methioninase & asparaginase against solid tumors.
  • Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) surged 11.8% to close at $10.64.
  • Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) rose 11.7% to settle at $4.02.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) gained 9.8% to close at $5.72 after the company announced issuance of two new patents for JATENZO.
  • Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) gained 7.3% to close at $6.29.
  • ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) gained 5.9% to close at $3.41.

Losers

  • AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) shares dipped 78.7% to close at $25.00 on Tuesday after jumping around 45% on Monday.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) shares fell 60.1% to close at $8.75 after the company announced first clinical data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OP-1250.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) dipped 34.9% to settle at $15.20 after the company reported the FDA plans to host a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee in connection with its review of the pending BLA/sNDA for the combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) dipped 28.5% to close at $2.86 after surging over 91% on Monday.
  • Local Bounti Corporation (NASDAQ: LOCL) fell 27% to close at $6.57.
  • Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) dropped 23.1% to settle at $2.56. Aesthetic Medical Intl, last month, posted Q2 sales of $34.7 million.
  • JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) dropped 22% to settle at $2.66.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) fell 21.2% to close at $18.01 after the company reported a proposed private offering of $325 million of convertible senior notes.
  • Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) fell 21% to close at $7.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) dipped 19.4% to close at $273.90.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 18.9% to settle at $4.11.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 17.5% to close at $6.68. NRx Pharmaceuticals rose 20% on Monday after the company announced positive data from its ZYESAMI study.
  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) shares fell 16.4% to close at $0.7149 after gaining more than 50% on Monday.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 15.9% to close at $2.12 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) fell 15.6% to close at $5.99 following Q3 results.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) dropped 15.4% to settle at $2.74.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) fell 15.4% to close at $2.14. Unicycive Therapeutics recently updated the development and regulatory filing pathway for Renazorb (lanthanum dioxycarbonate).
  • CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) dropped 15.4% to settle at $2.25. CTI BioPharma announced extension of FDA review period for pacritinib in myelofibrosis with severe thrombocytopenia.
  • Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) dipped 15.4% to close at $18.07. Dada Group and Jiajiayue Group jointly launched the Online and Offline Chile E-commerce Festival.
  • ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE: IACB) fell 15.2% to settle at $7.95
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) fell 15.1% to close at $3.61.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) declined 15% to settle at $3.79.
  • StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) dropped 14.6% to close at $56.17 following Q4 results.
  • BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) fell 14.6% to close at $1.81.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) dipped 14.1% to settle at $2.87. Bluejay Diagnostics, last month, priced its IPO at $10 per unit.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) fell 13.4% to close at $1.68. CbdMD shares jumped 30% on Monday after the company announced a multi-year exclusive agreement with Amify, an Amazon.com platform partner.
  • Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) fell 10.3% to close at $41.30.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) dipped 7.1% to close at $13.79 as the company reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 3.8% year-on-year to $294.7 million (RMB1.9 billion), missing the consensus of $303.5 million.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

