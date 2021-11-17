 Skip to main content

42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 12:13pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) shares jumped 66% to $24.90 after the company priced its IPO at $15 per share.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares climbed 23.1% to $17.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals priced an underwritten public offering of 4.03 million at $13.75 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.27 million shares at $13.74 per pre-funded warrant.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 21.2% to $1.3450 after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) gained 17.7% to $3.91 after dropping 15% on Tuesday.
  • Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) gained 14% to $18.17 as the company announced Q3 results.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) gained 13.5% to $0.5460 after the company announced results from a study demonstrated no drug-drug interaction between ferric pyrophosphate citrate and unfractionated heparin.
  • Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) rose 13.3% to $11.84. Canoo shares surged around 24% on Tuesday after the company said it will accelerate its advanced manufacturing production in the US to begin before Q4.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares rose 13% to $6.95 after gaining 9% on Tuesday.
  • GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) surged 13% to $26.00.
  • Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) shares gained 12.6% to $11.74 after the pre-production electric vehicle startup made a series of announcements. Canoo on Monday after-hours surprised investors with a plan to begin production before the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a previous estimate of early 2023.
  • iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) jumped 12.6% to $6.95 after the company posted upbeat Q3 sales ad issued strong sales forecast.
  • Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) shares jumped 11% to $29.80 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) gained 10.2% to $2.6018. Orbital Energy Group recently reported third-quarter revenue growth of 127% year-over-year to $30.92 million, missing the consensus of $31.84 million.
  • Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) rose 10% to $6.51. Innoviz Technologies, last week, reported a Q3 loss of $0.20 per share on sales of $2.10 million.
  • Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) gained 8.7% to $9.23. Luna Innovations reported Q3 earnings of $0.03 per share.
  • The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) surged 8.1% to $75.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) gained 7.8% to $6.73.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) rose 7.5% to $2.88 after the company posted a narrower loss for the first half of the year.
  • The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) gained 7.5% to $16.34. Vita Coco, last week, posted Q3 EPS of $0.24.

Losers

  • Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) shares dropped 34.8% to $1.7407. Bright Scholar is expected to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 10, 2021.
  • StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) shares dipped 30% to $22.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 25% to $46.26 following reports suggesting the SEC is probing the company.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) fell 22.6% to $5.68. Cyclo Therapeutics priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1.95 million shares at $6.00 per share, with gross proceeds of $11.7 million.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) fell 22.5% to $8.81 after Roche Holding AG terminated a partnership with the company to jointly develop a COVID-19 antiviral pill.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 20.7% to $2.7050 after jumping 25% on Tuesday.
  • DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) shares fell 19.5% to $37.78 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) fell 19% to $3.9850. PAVme and Lucid Diagnostics see Q3 EsoGuard related revenue of 200,000 and GAAP loss of $0.15 per share.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 18.2% to $7.03 following Q3 results.
  • Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) dropped 17.4% to $10.94 after the company announced a proposed public follow-on offering of 25 million shares.
  • The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) fell 17.3% to $15.96 following Q3 results.
  • The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) dropped 15.9% to $3.0850 after Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and announced a $2 price target.
  • Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) dropped 15.8% to $10.70 after the company posted a 12.5 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) fell 15.8% to $2.77.
  • 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) fell 15.4% to $2.7893. 17 Education & Technology, earlier during the month, reported a $10 million buyback program.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) dipped 14.7% to $146.62 as the stock pulled back following its post-IPO surge.
  • Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD) dropped 13% to $9.11. PAVmed and Lucid Diagnostics see Q3 EsoGuard related revenue of 200,000 and GAAP loss of $0.15 per share.
  • Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) dipped 11.8% to $125.02 amid the company's investor day event.
  • Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) dipped 11.6% to $98.65. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $90 price target.
  • Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) dipped 10.5% to $5.00.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 10.2% to $2.20. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) shares fell 9.4% to $1.8299 after the company reported at the market equity offering program.
  • Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) shares fell 9.4% to $2.1284. Altamira Therapeutics recently announced efficacy data from testing its Bentrio nasal spray in vitro against the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

