53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) shares surged 117% to settle at $36.89 on Wednesday as the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) gained 67.8% to close at $41.94 after pricing IPO at $25 per share.
- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) jumped 62.5% to close at $26.00 on Wednesday as the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) gained 60.3% to settle at $43.29. Definitive Healthcare priced its 15.55 million share IPO at $27 per share.
- Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) surged 59.5% to close at $36.68 on its public debut.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) rose 53.2% to close at $11.90. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) agreed to acquire specialty lender GreenSky for $2.24 billion.
- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) shares climbed 52.1% to close at $10.75 on Wednesday after the company announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance for claims related to the company's platform technology.
- On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) gained 45.8% to settle at $35.00 after it made its debut on the NYSE. The running shoemaker sold 31.1 million shares in the initial public offering and raised $746.6 million.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) rose 44.6% to close at $5.61. Blue Apron reported planned $78 million equity capital raise.
- Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) gained 40% to settle at $29.39 after the company priced its IPO at $21 per share.
- IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) jumped 37.8% to close at $32.13 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 26.1% to settle at $7.35. Traders circulated a Seeking Alpha article titled 'Why An Investment In Sphere 3D Will Make You Rich. Price Target $45 A Share.'
- Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) rose 25.4% to close at $5.39 amid continued strength in uranium prices.
- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) gained 20.8% to close at $14.59.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNM) climbed 18.6% to close at $6.83. Actinium completed enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial of Iomab-B.
- Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIL) gained 16.6% to settle at $19.23 amid the expiration of the company's post-IPO lockup period.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) surged 16.4% to close at $6.60. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 180 Life Sciences with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $11.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) gained 16.3% to settle at $6.35 after the company achieved enrollment of 300 subjects in its Phase 3 ECOSPOR IV study of SER-109.
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) jumped 14.1% to close at $3.1650.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) rose 13.8% to close at $3.54.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) gained 13.6% to close at $23.02. JP Morgan upgraded SM Energy from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $27 price target.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) rose 12% to close at $55.30 after gaining 15% on Tuesday.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) gained 11.5% to close at $12.05.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) gained 11.4% to close at $0.6294 after declining around 8% on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics, last month, announced successful completion of the discovery phase for its next preclinical pipeline candidate, SON-1410.
- MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) rose 10.9% to close at $5.90. MeaTech Group said it manufactured over half a kilogram of cultivated fat biomass in a single production run.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) rose 10.2% to settle at $61.70. PAR Technology priced 0.89 million shares and $235.0 million 1.5% senior convertible notes due 2027 to raise $275.4 million in a concurrent secondary public offering.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: LCTX) gained 9.7% to close at $2.48 after reporting updated interim results from ongoing, 24-patient Phase 1/2a trial of its OpRegen.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) gained 9.3% to settle at $3.54.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) gained 7.7% to close at $6.01.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares gained 6.6% to settle at $3.39 after dropping over 5% on Tuesday.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) shares gained 5.3% to close at $2.98 after the company reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The company’s 1H sales jumped 45.5% year-over-year to $2.925 million.
Losers
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) shares fell 42.1% to close at $2.61 on Wednesday after reporting results for its third quarter.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) shares fell 29.1% to close at $0.3709. Sonim reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) declined 28.6% to close at $3.56 as the company priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
- Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) dipped 27.6% to close at $2.67 after the company priced its 3,483,120 share common stock offering at $2.50 per share.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) shares fell 22.5% to close at $43.40. Greenidge Generation closed merger with Support.com as of Tuesday.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) dropped 18.7% to close at $26.62 in reaction to a bearish short report on the stock from Scorpion Capital.
- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) fell 15.8% to settle at $6.77 after the company reported results from a Phase 3 study of ampreloxetine in patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) fell 15.7% to settle at $0.6204 after jumping over 26% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it teamed with TD SYNNEX to distribute next gen anti-phishing solution in North America.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) fell 15.4% to close at $8.77 after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) fell 15.2% to close at $2.80 after the company reported an adjusted loss of $0.07 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.06 per share. Sales for the three months ended July 31, 2021 fell 18.6% to $18.7 million.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) dropped 14.6% to close at $14.73 after Muddy Waters issued a bearish short report on the company.
- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) fell 14.4% to close at $1.91.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) fell 13.9% to close at $8.10. Communications Systems reported updated $32 million equity financing to close concurrently with CSI-Pineapple merger.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) fell 13.8% to close at $10.30 after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) dropped 12% to close at $4.25. Nanoviricides shares gained over 18% on Tuesday after the company announced it completed the process of licensing the human Coronavirus field for drug development and commercialization from TheraCour Pharma, Inc.
- Burcon NutraScience Corporation (NASDAQ: BRCN) dropped 11.5% to close at $2.08.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) dipped 10.9% to close at $18.50 after declining 22% in the previous session.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) shares fell 9.8% to close at $2.31 after the company priced its 12.5 million share public offering of common stock at $2.20 per share.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) dropped 8.8% to close at $35.31. CPI Card Group said the company may offer from time to time, up to $150 million of shares of common stock.
- BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) fell 8.5% to close at $8.14. BTCS started trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on Tuesday.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) fell 7.2% to close at $22.71. Calliditas Therapeutics said the FDA has extended PDUFA goal date for nefecon.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) fell 6.3% to close at $86.44 after tumbling over 10% on Tuesday. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $112.
