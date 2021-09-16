 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 6:57am   Comments
Share:
53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) shares surged 117% to settle at $36.89 on Wednesday as the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) gained 67.8% to close at $41.94 after pricing IPO at $25 per share.
  • Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) jumped 62.5% to close at $26.00 on Wednesday as the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) gained 60.3% to settle at $43.29. Definitive Healthcare priced its 15.55 million share IPO at $27 per share.
  • Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) surged 59.5% to close at $36.68 on its public debut.
  • GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) rose 53.2% to close at $11.90. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) agreed to acquire specialty lender GreenSky for $2.24 billion.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) shares climbed 52.1% to close at $10.75 on Wednesday after the company announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance for claims related to the company's platform technology.
  • On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) gained 45.8% to settle at $35.00 after it made its debut on the NYSE. The running shoemaker sold 31.1 million shares in the initial public offering and raised $746.6 million.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) rose 44.6% to close at $5.61. Blue Apron reported planned $78 million equity capital raise.
  • Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) gained 40% to settle at $29.39 after the company priced its IPO at $21 per share.
  • IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) jumped 37.8% to close at $32.13 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 26.1% to settle at $7.35. Traders circulated a Seeking Alpha article titled 'Why An Investment In Sphere 3D Will Make You Rich. Price Target $45 A Share.'
  • Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) rose 25.4% to close at $5.39 amid continued strength in uranium prices.
  • Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) gained 20.8% to close at $14.59.
  • Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNM) climbed 18.6% to close at $6.83. Actinium completed enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial of Iomab-B.
  • Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIL) gained 16.6% to settle at $19.23 amid the expiration of the company's post-IPO lockup period.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) surged 16.4% to close at $6.60. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 180 Life Sciences with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $11.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) gained 16.3% to settle at $6.35 after the company achieved enrollment of 300 subjects in its Phase 3 ECOSPOR IV study of SER-109.
  • FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) jumped 14.1% to close at $3.1650.
  • Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) rose 13.8% to close at $3.54.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) gained 13.6% to close at $23.02. JP Morgan upgraded SM Energy from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $27 price target.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) rose 12% to close at $55.30 after gaining 15% on Tuesday.
  • SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) gained 11.5% to close at $12.05.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) gained 11.4% to close at $0.6294 after declining around 8% on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics, last month, announced successful completion of the discovery phase for its next preclinical pipeline candidate, SON-1410.
  • MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) rose 10.9% to close at $5.90. MeaTech Group said it manufactured over half a kilogram of cultivated fat biomass in a single production run.
  • PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) rose 10.2% to settle at $61.70. PAR Technology priced 0.89 million shares and $235.0 million 1.5% senior convertible notes due 2027 to raise $275.4 million in a concurrent secondary public offering.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: LCTX) gained 9.7% to close at $2.48 after reporting updated interim results from ongoing, 24-patient Phase 1/2a trial of its OpRegen.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) gained 9.3% to settle at $3.54.
  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) gained 7.7% to close at $6.01.
  • Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares gained 6.6% to settle at $3.39 after dropping over 5% on Tuesday.
  • G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) shares gained 5.3% to close at $2.98 after the company reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The company’s 1H sales jumped 45.5% year-over-year to $2.925 million.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) shares fell 42.1% to close at $2.61 on Wednesday after reporting results for its third quarter.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) shares fell 29.1% to close at $0.3709. Sonim reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) declined 28.6% to close at $3.56 as the company priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
  • Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) dipped 27.6% to close at $2.67 after the company priced its 3,483,120 share common stock offering at $2.50 per share.
  • Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) shares fell 22.5% to close at $43.40. Greenidge Generation closed merger with Support.com as of Tuesday.
  • Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) dropped 18.7% to close at $26.62 in reaction to a bearish short report on the stock from Scorpion Capital.
  • Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) fell 15.8% to settle at $6.77 after the company reported results from a Phase 3 study of ampreloxetine in patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) fell 15.7% to settle at $0.6204 after jumping over 26% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it teamed with TD SYNNEX to distribute next gen anti-phishing solution in North America.
  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) fell 15.4% to close at $8.77 after the company announced a proposed public offering.
  • DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) fell 15.2% to close at $2.80 after the company reported an adjusted loss of $0.07 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.06 per share. Sales for the three months ended July 31, 2021 fell 18.6% to $18.7 million.
  • Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) dropped 14.6% to close at $14.73 after Muddy Waters issued a bearish short report on the company.
  • StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) fell 14.4% to close at $1.91.
  • Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) fell 13.9% to close at $8.10. Communications Systems reported updated $32 million equity financing to close concurrently with CSI-Pineapple merger.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) fell 13.8% to close at $10.30 after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) dropped 12% to close at $4.25. Nanoviricides shares gained over 18% on Tuesday after the company announced it completed the process of licensing the human Coronavirus field for drug development and commercialization from TheraCour Pharma, Inc.
  • Burcon NutraScience Corporation (NASDAQ: BRCN) dropped 11.5% to close at $2.08.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) dipped 10.9% to close at $18.50 after declining 22% in the previous session.
  • Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) shares fell 9.8% to close at $2.31 after the company priced its 12.5 million share public offering of common stock at $2.20 per share.
  • CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) dropped 8.8% to close at $35.31. CPI Card Group said the company may offer from time to time, up to $150 million of shares of common stock.
  • BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) fell 8.5% to close at $8.14. BTCS started trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on Tuesday.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) fell 7.2% to close at $22.71. Calliditas Therapeutics said the FDA has extended PDUFA goal date for nefecon.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) fell 6.3% to close at $86.44 after tumbling over 10% on Tuesday. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $112.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANY + ADGI)

38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Communications Systems Shares Climb
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Rises On COVID-19 Drug Collaboration, Amgen's Lung Cancer Drug Conditionally Approved In Canada, Coherus Data Readout
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Short Sellers Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com