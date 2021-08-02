40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) shares jumped 133% to $5.27 after the company announced a $5 million stock repurchase program.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares gained 33% to $1.7944. Ipsen and Exicure signed an exclusive collaboration agreement to research, develop, and commercialize novel Spherical Nucleic Acids targeting rare neurodegenerative disorders.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) gained 29% to $3.23. The FDA has agreed with Galmed Pharmaceuticals plan to use Aramchol meglumine (instead of Aramchol free acid) in its Phase 3 ARMOR study without the need for additional studies other than planned limited pharmacology studies relating to Aramchol meglumine.
- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) shares climbed 28.3% to $11.53. Atlas Technical Consultants is expected release its Q2 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) gained 26.2% to $4.3299 after the company received FDA 510(k) premarket notification showing update as of Aug. 2.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) rose 20.8% to $2.56. JP Morgan upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $6 price target.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 18% to $10.63.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) gained 17.9% to $9.24 after the company, and West Realm Shire Services, announced a partnership to create large-scale, consumer-facing NFT marketplaces for major sports and entertainment brands.
- Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) shares rose 15.8% to $6.40 after dipping over 26% on Friday. The company recently appointed Amy Garabedian as general counsel and corporate secretary.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) jumped 14.7% to $39.51 after dropping over 20% on Friday.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) jumped 14.7% to $44.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued strong Q3 guidance.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) jumped 14.4% to $14.38.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 14% to $7.84.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YMM) surged 13.8% to $10.79 after China Renaissance initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) gained 13.8% to $3.13.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) gained 13.7% to $6.89. Standard Lithium, last month, appointed Dr. Volker Berl to its Board of Directors.
- RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) gained 12.4% to $17.99. The company recently priced its IPO at $16 a share.
- Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) gained 10.6% to $54.68.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) jumped 8.7% to $268.85 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and announced it plans to acquire Afterpay in an all-stock deal valued at approximately US$29 billion.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) rose 8.7% to $3.6201 after gaining around 6% on Friday.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: AFRM) shares rose 8.6% to $61.18 after dropping over 7% on Friday. Affirm is set to report Q4 earnings on September 9.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 8% to $2.8409. The company recently reported strong SMB user growth with over 2x new sign-ups.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose 8% to $43.76 as the company reported a jump in monthly deliveries as strong demand for the company's electric sports sedan P7 from China's young buyers lifted sales.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares fell 7.4% to $5.90. Erytech Pharma shares jumped around 55% on Friday after the company announced it was granted US FDA Fast Track Designation for eryaspase in hypersensitive ALL.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares rose 5.1% to $3.31. Bsquare is set to release its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) shares rose 4.7% to $34.97. Li Auto reported delivery of 8,589 Li ONEs in July, up 251.3% year over year.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) shares dropped 59% to $11.65. E-Home Household Service, last month, acquired 100% of all tangible and intangible assets of Danyang Situ Fengyi Farm.
- Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares dipped 22.9% to $8.07 after the company received a $200 million strategic investment from Roivant Sciences that the Company will use to advance IMVT-1401 in multiple indications.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) fell 22.2% to $27.23 after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) fell 16.7% to $1.20 after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) fell 14.9% to $1.95.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 14.2% to $7.11. Marin Software reported an adjusted loss of $0.21 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.36 per share. Its net revenues dropped 16% year-over-year to $6.1 million.
- EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) dropped 12.5% to $10.37. EVgo Services is expected to release its Q2 financial results before market open on August 11th, 2021.
- PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) dipped 10.6% to $5.90. PLAYSTUDIOS is scheduled to release its second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) dropped 10% to $10.81.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) dropped 8.9% to $20.35. JP Morgan downgraded Telephone and Data from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $23 price target.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 8.5% to $5.03 after jumping over 17% on Friday.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) fell 8.4% to $2.0600.
- OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) dropped 7.7% to $9.17. OppFi is expected to release financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) dipped 7.2% to $33.75. UScellular announced redemption of 6.95 percent senior notes due 2060.
