 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) shares jumped 133% to $5.27 after the company announced a $5 million stock repurchase program.
  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares gained 33% to $1.7944. Ipsen and Exicure signed an exclusive collaboration agreement to research, develop, and commercialize novel Spherical Nucleic Acids targeting rare neurodegenerative disorders.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) gained 29% to $3.23. The FDA has agreed with Galmed Pharmaceuticals plan to use Aramchol meglumine (instead of Aramchol free acid) in its Phase 3 ARMOR study without the need for additional studies other than planned limited pharmacology studies relating to Aramchol meglumine.
  • Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) shares climbed 28.3% to $11.53. Atlas Technical Consultants is expected release its Q2 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) gained 26.2% to $4.3299 after the company received FDA 510(k) premarket notification showing update as of Aug. 2.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) rose 20.8% to $2.56. JP Morgan upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $6 price target.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 18% to $10.63.
  • Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) gained 17.9% to $9.24 after the company, and West Realm Shire Services, announced a partnership to create large-scale, consumer-facing NFT marketplaces for major sports and entertainment brands.
  • Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) shares rose 15.8% to $6.40 after dipping over 26% on Friday. The company recently appointed Amy Garabedian as general counsel and corporate secretary.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) jumped 14.7% to $39.51 after dropping over 20% on Friday.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) jumped 14.7% to $44.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued strong Q3 guidance.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) jumped 14.4% to $14.38.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 14% to $7.84.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YMM) surged 13.8% to $10.79 after China Renaissance initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) gained 13.8% to $3.13.
  • Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) gained 13.7% to $6.89. Standard Lithium, last month, appointed Dr. Volker Berl to its Board of Directors.
  • RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) gained 12.4% to $17.99. The company recently priced its IPO at $16 a share.
  • Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) gained 10.6% to $54.68.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) jumped 8.7% to $268.85 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and announced it plans to acquire Afterpay in an all-stock deal valued at approximately US$29 billion.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) rose 8.7% to $3.6201 after gaining around 6% on Friday.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: AFRM) shares rose 8.6% to $61.18 after dropping over 7% on Friday. Affirm is set to report Q4 earnings on September 9.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 8% to $2.8409. The company recently reported strong SMB user growth with over 2x new sign-ups.
  • XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose 8% to $43.76 as the company reported a jump in monthly deliveries as strong demand for the company's electric sports sedan P7 from China's young buyers lifted sales.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares fell 7.4% to $5.90. Erytech Pharma shares jumped around 55% on Friday after the company announced it was granted US FDA Fast Track Designation for eryaspase in hypersensitive ALL.
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares rose 5.1% to $3.31. Bsquare is set to release its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
  • Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) shares rose 4.7% to $34.97. Li Auto reported delivery of 8,589 Li ONEs in July, up 251.3% year over year.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) shares dropped 59% to $11.65. E-Home Household Service, last month, acquired 100% of all tangible and intangible assets of Danyang Situ Fengyi Farm.
  • Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares dipped 22.9% to $8.07 after the company received a $200 million strategic investment from Roivant Sciences that the Company will use to advance IMVT-1401 in multiple indications.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) fell 22.2% to $27.23 after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) fell 16.7% to $1.20 after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares.
  • Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) fell 14.9% to $1.95.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 14.2% to $7.11. Marin Software reported an adjusted loss of $0.21 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.36 per share. Its net revenues dropped 16% year-over-year to $6.1 million.
  • EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) dropped 12.5% to $10.37. EVgo Services is expected to release its Q2 financial results before market open on August 11th, 2021.
  • PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) dipped 10.6% to $5.90. PLAYSTUDIOS is scheduled to release its second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) dropped 10% to $10.81.
  • Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) dropped 8.9% to $20.35. JP Morgan downgraded Telephone and Data from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $23 price target.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 8.5% to $5.03 after jumping over 17% on Friday.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) fell 8.4% to $2.0600.
  • OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) dropped 7.7% to $9.17. OppFi is expected to release financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
  • United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) dipped 7.2% to $33.75. UScellular announced redemption of 6.95 percent senior notes due 2060.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACY + AFRM)

21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Square To Acquire 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Service Afterpay In $29B Deal Amid Speculations Of Apple's Entry Into Space
Analyzing Affirm Holdings's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Affirm Holdings
AAPL Expectations Are Once Again High After Tech Giant Wowed Investors In Last Two Quarters
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com