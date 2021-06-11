46 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) shares surged 77.4% to $33.70 after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares jumped 73.3% to $15.67 after the company reported the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 trial of SB206 achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint and no serious adverse events were reported.
- Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JANX) gained 46.7% to $24.93 as the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) gained 37.1% to $21.19, amid a continued run up into Juneteenth, during which the stock saw a surge last year.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) surged 27.7% to $3.13.
- TaskUs, Inc (NASDAQ: TASK) gained 26.8% to $29.17 after the company priced its IPO at $23 per share.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares climbed 24.8% to $4.0050 on continued strength. The stock spiked Thursday after traders circulate a TipRanks titled '2 "Strong Buy" Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)' mentioning the stock.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) rose 24.5% to $4.52 after jumping around 19% on Thursday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) gained 22.3% to $8.77 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and $18 price target.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) rose 19.1% to $79.02. Cassava Sciences shares traded higher on Monday following FDA approval for Biogen's Alzheimer's candidate.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) gained 20.3% to $14.96 amid a continued run up into Juneteenth, during which the stock saw a surge last year.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) rose 18.6% to $3.2850 after surging over 25% on Thursday.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) gained 18.3% to $3.02.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) gained 17.7% to $3.45. Xinyuan Real Estate shares gained 14% on Thursday after the company highlighted completion of five newly constructed properties.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) gained 17.5% to $39.76 after the company announced updated results from the ongoing Phase 2 study of rusfertide at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) surged 17.5% to $47.25 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600.
- AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATY) gained 15.2% to $11.77. The company priced its IPO at $10.15 per share.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) rose 14.6% to $22.92 after gaining around 4% on Thursday.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) gained 14.7% to $5.31.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) jumped 14% to $88.76. Annovis Bio recently announced preliminary data demonstrating that ANVS401 protects certain nerve cells from dying after being infected by gingipains, which has a potential role in developing Alzheimer's Disease.
- Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) gained 12.5% to $9.00. Synaptogenix recently announced an update on its ongoing National Institutes of Health (NIH) sponsored Phase 2b trial of Bryostatin-1 for moderately severe Alzheimer's disease (AD).
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 11.9% to $4.05 after jumping 18% on Thursday.
- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) rose 9% to $2.91 after jumping over 13% on Thursday. Recently, the company’s S-3 filing showed registration for a $100 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares rose 5% to $7.34 after the company announced the primary endpoint of both the Phase 1b AG019 monotherapy and the Phase 2a AG019 combination therapy was met from the Phase 1b/2a study of AG019 ActoBiotics.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares dipped 58% to $5.35.
- Recon Technology reports its Beijing BHD Petrolume subsidiary signed 2 contracts with Sinopec's North China E&P Co.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) fell 51% to $10.31 after jumping 302% on Thursday. On May 7, in the latest press statement put out by Orphazyme, it said its application for arimoclomol, which will be branded as MIPLYFFA for Niemann-Pick disease type C, is under priority review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — with the expected Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of June 17.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) dipped 36.1% to $8.11 after the company announced updated data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm, dose escalation and expansion trial of CA-4948.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) dropped 30.7% to $3.83 after the company released highlights from its Luxeptinib clinical program.
- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) shares fell 26.5% to $5.88 after surging 60% on Thursday.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares fell 24.1% to $5.06. Trxade Health shares climbed 63% on Thursday after the company announced the launch of its MedCheks health passport app for iOS devices.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares fell 23.5% to $7.33. Heat Biologics shares surged 40% on Thursday after the company filed for a patent titled “GP96-Based Cancer Therapy.”
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) dropped 22.2% to $3.19 after the company announced pricing of a registered direct offering.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 21.2% to $2.5301. Sphere 3D shares surged over 60% on Thursday on continued strength after the company and Gryphon Digital on Wednesday announced an agreement to purchase 250,000 Certified Emission Reductions.
- Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) dipped 19.4% to $22.61 after the company highlighted the presentation of new Phase 1 data on etavopivat at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) fell 17.3% to $4.36.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) shares fell 16.9% to $6.64. Medley Management shares jumped around 37% on Thursday as retail traders pushed the stock higher.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) dipped 14.5% to $3.95 after Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a $6 price target.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) fell 14.5% to $3.96.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) dropped 14.5% to $2.36 after the company reported a sharp decline in quarterly sales.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) fell 14.4% to $11.77.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 13.3% to $4.5190 after jumping around 6% on Thursday.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) fell 13.1% to $8.25.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) fell 9.4% to $196.33 after the company reported it "will not advance VX-864 into late-stage development and instead will advance additional novel small."
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) fell 9.3% to $1.4429 as the company announced a breast cancer trial with Georgetown University named OASIS. Enrollment is expected to start in Q3 of 2021.
- Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) fell 8.2% to $5.80 after jumping around 25% on Thursday.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 6.5% to $6.45. Aethlon Medical shares fell 36% on Thursday after the company announced a 1.38 million share registered direct offering priced at $9 per share..
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas