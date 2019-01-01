QQQ
Range
1.94 - 2.19
Vol / Avg.
32.4K/70.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.88 - 6.99
Mkt Cap
68.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.97
P/E
11.89
EPS
0.03
Shares
32.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
Siebert Financial Corp is a holding company. It conducts retail discount brokerage business through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The firm mainly provides online and traditional brokerage and related services to retail investors and also acts as an investment advisor for its subsidiary. The company operates in the securities brokerage and asset management industry. It also engages in Insurance services, Robo-advisory technology, and Prime brokerage business through its subsidiaries.

Siebert Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Siebert Financial (SIEB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ: SIEB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Siebert Financial's (SIEB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Siebert Financial (SIEB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Siebert Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Siebert Financial (SIEB)?

A

The stock price for Siebert Financial (NASDAQ: SIEB) is $2.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Siebert Financial (SIEB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 24, 2016 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2016.

Q

When is Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) reporting earnings?

A

Siebert Financial's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Siebert Financial (SIEB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Siebert Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Siebert Financial (SIEB) operate in?

A

Siebert Financial is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.