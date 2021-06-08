 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares jumped 72.4% to $20.55 amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares jumped 51.2% to $5.26 after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised its price target from $3 to $9.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) shares gained 42% to $4.0899.
  • CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) jumped 30.6% to $7.20.
  • LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) rose 29% to $3.4199.
  • Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) gained 19.7% to $12.10 after it was announced the company will join the Russell 2000.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 19.7% to $16.69 amid continued interest in EV names from retail investors on Reddit.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) jumped 18.2% to $330.88 amid continued volatility and interest in the stock from retail investors.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) gained 16.2% to $3.66 following disclosures of a series of insider buying. CEO Peter Hecht, Terrance McGuire, a director of the board, and Slate Path Capital, all bought shares of the company.
  • Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) rose 16.2% to $3.12.
  • Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) surged 15.8% to $15.59. Evercore ISI Group and Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics with an Outperform rating.
  • Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) gained 15.7% to $10.30.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 15.4% to $5.59. Lannett recently said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted the Abbreviated New Drug Application for Fluticasone Propionate and Salmeterol inhalation powder.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) surged 15.2% to $39.15 amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 14.8% to $10.79. PDS Biotechnology announced interim data from the Phase 2 trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) evaluating PDS0101 (Versamune-HPV16) in combination with two investigational immune-modulating agents - bintrafusp alfa and NHS-IL12 for HPV16 positive cancers.
  • The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) rose 14% to $26.14 amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) surged 14% to $3.30.
  • Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 13.6% to $15.10 after it was announced the company will be added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) climbed 13.6% to $16.25 after jumping 22% on Monday.
  • XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) gained 13.5% to $9.40.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) rose 13.4% to $0.7720 after dropping over 4% on Monday. The company released Q1 results last month.
  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) gained 13.1% to $9.81.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) rose 12% to $64.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong sales guidance.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares rose 12% to $7.85. MoSys recentlu inked an agreement to sell 1.8 million shares $7.15 per share to raise $13 million in gross proceeds in an institutional offering.
  • Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) gained 11.7% to $17.38.
  • Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) rose 11.5% to $28.70 after the company reported Q1 results and announced a $150 million buyback plan.
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 11.2% to $1.59 after gaining around 4% on Monday.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) gained 7.1% to $6.16 following strong Q1 results.
  • Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) gained 6.3% to $5.71.
  • 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) rose 6.2% to $3.34 after surging 18% on Monday.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 5.6% to $58.06 amid interest in the name from retail traders on Reddit. The company’s stock also surged 15% on Monday.
  • Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) rose 5.1% to $50.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) fell 18% to $7.50. Ra Medical Systems shares jumped 87% on Monday after retail traders pushed the stock higher.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) shares dipped 16.3% to $11.09. HOOKIPA Pharma reported positive Phase 1 data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of HB-200 for the treatment of advanced human papillomavirus 16-positive cancers.
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares declined 14.1% to $6.89. AC Immune gained around 28% on Monday following a report the FDA approved Biogen's Alzheimer's drug candidate. AC Immune is trialing an Alzheimer's vaccine.
  • Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) dropped 13.4% to $13.16.
  • CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) fell 12.7% to $109.17. CureVac recently said its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate had passed its first interim analysis, but it was not yet ready to share efficacy data.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) dipped 11% to $19.91. Aclaris Therapeutics announced preliminary topline results from its Phase 2a trial evaluating ATI-1777 for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
  • Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) dropped 10.1% to $4.5013. Summit Wireless Technologies is set to join Russell Microcap Index.
  • DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) fell 9.5% to $30.90. DLocal recently raised around $92.6 million from the sale of 4.4 million shares in its IPO.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 8.4% to $26.40 amid a decrease in the price of bitcoin.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) dipped 8.4% to $2.73.
  • Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares fell 8.2% to $4.7450 after surging 28% on Monday. Liminal BioSciences recently reported the FDA approval for its Biologics License Application for Ryplazim.
  • Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) dropped 8.2% to $7.59.
  • Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) fell 7.6% to $0.9975 after the company reported a $6.5 million registered direct offering of 5.977 million shares priced at-the-market.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares fell 7.1% to $219.94 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) fell 6.5% to $2.61.
  • Leslie's Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) fell 5.7% to $29.48 after the company announced a secondary offering of 24.5 million shares.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) fell 5% to $35.00 after the company announced a secondary offering of 28 million shares of common stock on behalf of Mondelēz International.
  • Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) dropped 4.4% to $34.78 after the company announced the launch of a proposed follow-on offering of 8.5 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACRS + ACIU)

Aclaris' ATI-1777 Aces Atopic Dermatitis Trial with Minimal Systemic Exposure
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Novartis, iRhythm CEO Quits Abruptly, Moderna Inks Vaccine Supply Agreements
AC Immune Stock Jumps After Alzheimer's Disease Vaccine Candidate Confirms Favorable Safety, Tolerability Profile
AC Immune Provides Update On Alzheimer's Disease Vaccine Candidate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com