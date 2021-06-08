50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares jumped 72.4% to $20.55 amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares jumped 51.2% to $5.26 after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised its price target from $3 to $9.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) shares gained 42% to $4.0899.
- CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) jumped 30.6% to $7.20.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) rose 29% to $3.4199.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) gained 19.7% to $12.10 after it was announced the company will join the Russell 2000.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 19.7% to $16.69 amid continued interest in EV names from retail investors on Reddit.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) jumped 18.2% to $330.88 amid continued volatility and interest in the stock from retail investors.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) gained 16.2% to $3.66 following disclosures of a series of insider buying. CEO Peter Hecht, Terrance McGuire, a director of the board, and Slate Path Capital, all bought shares of the company.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) rose 16.2% to $3.12.
- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) surged 15.8% to $15.59. Evercore ISI Group and Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics with an Outperform rating.
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) gained 15.7% to $10.30.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 15.4% to $5.59. Lannett recently said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted the Abbreviated New Drug Application for Fluticasone Propionate and Salmeterol inhalation powder.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) surged 15.2% to $39.15 amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 14.8% to $10.79. PDS Biotechnology announced interim data from the Phase 2 trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) evaluating PDS0101 (Versamune-HPV16) in combination with two investigational immune-modulating agents - bintrafusp alfa and NHS-IL12 for HPV16 positive cancers.
- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) rose 14% to $26.14 amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) surged 14% to $3.30.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 13.6% to $15.10 after it was announced the company will be added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) climbed 13.6% to $16.25 after jumping 22% on Monday.
- XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) gained 13.5% to $9.40.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) rose 13.4% to $0.7720 after dropping over 4% on Monday. The company released Q1 results last month.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) gained 13.1% to $9.81.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) rose 12% to $64.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares rose 12% to $7.85. MoSys recentlu inked an agreement to sell 1.8 million shares $7.15 per share to raise $13 million in gross proceeds in an institutional offering.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) gained 11.7% to $17.38.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) rose 11.5% to $28.70 after the company reported Q1 results and announced a $150 million buyback plan.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 11.2% to $1.59 after gaining around 4% on Monday.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) gained 7.1% to $6.16 following strong Q1 results.
- Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) gained 6.3% to $5.71.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) rose 6.2% to $3.34 after surging 18% on Monday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 5.6% to $58.06 amid interest in the name from retail traders on Reddit. The company’s stock also surged 15% on Monday.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) rose 5.1% to $50.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) fell 18% to $7.50. Ra Medical Systems shares jumped 87% on Monday after retail traders pushed the stock higher.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) shares dipped 16.3% to $11.09. HOOKIPA Pharma reported positive Phase 1 data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of HB-200 for the treatment of advanced human papillomavirus 16-positive cancers.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares declined 14.1% to $6.89. AC Immune gained around 28% on Monday following a report the FDA approved Biogen's Alzheimer's drug candidate. AC Immune is trialing an Alzheimer's vaccine.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) dropped 13.4% to $13.16.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) fell 12.7% to $109.17. CureVac recently said its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate had passed its first interim analysis, but it was not yet ready to share efficacy data.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) dipped 11% to $19.91. Aclaris Therapeutics announced preliminary topline results from its Phase 2a trial evaluating ATI-1777 for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) dropped 10.1% to $4.5013. Summit Wireless Technologies is set to join Russell Microcap Index.
- DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) fell 9.5% to $30.90. DLocal recently raised around $92.6 million from the sale of 4.4 million shares in its IPO.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 8.4% to $26.40 amid a decrease in the price of bitcoin.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) dipped 8.4% to $2.73.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares fell 8.2% to $4.7450 after surging 28% on Monday. Liminal BioSciences recently reported the FDA approval for its Biologics License Application for Ryplazim.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) dropped 8.2% to $7.59.
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) fell 7.6% to $0.9975 after the company reported a $6.5 million registered direct offering of 5.977 million shares priced at-the-market.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares fell 7.1% to $219.94 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) fell 6.5% to $2.61.
- Leslie's Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) fell 5.7% to $29.48 after the company announced a secondary offering of 24.5 million shares.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) fell 5% to $35.00 after the company announced a secondary offering of 28 million shares of common stock on behalf of Mondelēz International.
- Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) dropped 4.4% to $34.78 after the company announced the launch of a proposed follow-on offering of 8.5 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas