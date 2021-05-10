 Skip to main content

40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) shares jumped 64.2% to $3.4962 on above-average news.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) gained 35% to $2.97.
  • Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) surged 30.5% to $14.70 as the company reported confirmed partial response in ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy study of CUE-101 in late stage second line and beyond patients with HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares climbed 24% to $9.85 after dropping 22% on Friday.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) surged 24% to $4.7982 after the company announced it launched a new, four-hour Acute Myeloid Leukemia HemeScreen panel to specifically determine the genetics of this aggressive, acute form of leukemia.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 23.6% to $22.25 following $22.60 per share buyout from AbbVie Inc. AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit will pay $550 million in cash to scoop up Soliton and Resonic, its sound-wave device that improves the appearance of cellulite.
  • Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) surged 21.6% to $14.88 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target of $10 to $15per share.
  • Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) gained 18% to $10.54 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Residential Design Services segment to Interior Logic Group for $215 million.
  • TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) rose 15% to $15.06. Keybanc maintained TimkenSteel with an Overweight and raised the price target from $12 to $16.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) jumped 14.7% to $14.69. The company, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) rose 14.2% to $2.73.
  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) surged 13.2% to $11.85. ChemoCentryx shares tumbled 62% on Friday after the company said the FDA's Arthritis Advisory Committee that evaluated avacopan for the treatment of antineutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis gave a split verdict on whether the efficacy data support approval of avacopan. The committee voted 9-7 in favor of safety and 10-8 that the benefit-risk profile is adequate to support approval of avacopan at the proposed dose of 30 mg twice daily.
  • TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) jumped 13.1% to $3.5860.
  • Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) surged 13% to $6.45.
  • Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) gained 11.8% to $8.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company issued strong Q2 sales guidance.
  • Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) surged 11.3% to $41.73. The company, last week, reported preliminary record quarterly revenue for fiscal Q2.
  • Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) rose 10.5% to $18.38 after reporting a loss for the first quarter.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) shares gained 9.2% to $4.04. The company recently appointed Ron Spears as Chief Revenue Officer.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 5.5% to $193.76 after the company announced Q1 results and announced a Chinese joint venture to make 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares dipped 19.8% to $530.74 after the company reported it is facing a period of higher uncertainty in its business outlook. The company’s board also declared a ten-for-one split in the form of a stock dividend.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares declined 18.1% to $15.48.
  • Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) fell 17.2% to $1.06.
  • Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) fell 16.9% to $27.08 after the company reported a proposed concurrent public offerings of $250 million of common stock and $500 million convertible senior notes due 2028. Morgan Stanley maintained Insmed with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $58 to $56.
  • Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) tumbled 16.6% to $9.27 after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.
  • Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) fell 16.1% to $30.06.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) dipped 15.8% to $9.16.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) dipped 15.6% to $8.28. Dynavax Technologies, last week, reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) fell 15.2% to $44.24 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) dipped 15.2% to $7.46. The company, last week, reported a $70 million buyback plan.
  • American Shared Hospital Services. (NYSE: AMS) fell 14.7% to $2.9099 after dipping around 18% on Friday.
  • Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) fell 14.3% to $6.00. Onion Global priced its IPO at $7.25 per ADS on Friday.
  • FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) dropped 14% to $11.37.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) dipped 14% to $87.42.
  • Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) fell 14% to $3.87 after gaining around 9% on Friday.
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares fell 12.9% to $3.05. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares jumped 43% on Friday on above-average volume.
  • Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) fell 12.2% to $8.52. Waterdrop shares fell 19% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $12 per ADS.
  • SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) shares declined 11% to $16.15 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 9.7% to $16.80 after jumping 24% on Friday.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) fell 9.7% to $3.36. BioLineRx, last week, announced positive top-line results from GENESIS Phase 3 trial evaluating its lead clinical candidate, Motixafortide, combined with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), for hematopoietic stem-cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation in multiple myeloma patients.
  • Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) fell 8.8% to $5.16. Orgenesis shares climbed over 24% on Friday after the company swung to a Q1 profit.

