44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares jumped 75.4% to $2.1750. Cocrystal Pharma recently announced progress on its COVID-19 antiviral drug candidates that target coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, and it also plans to launch a second COVID-19 program with additional antiviral compounds for development, apart from CDI-45205.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares jumped 44.2% to $4.6001 after the company announced positive top-line results from the GENESIS Phase 3 trial evaluating its lead clinical candidate, Motixafortide, in combination with granulocyte colony stimulating factor, the standard-of-care, for hematopoietic stem-cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation in multiple myeloma patients.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares climbed 37.9% to $16.47 after the company proposed to acquire 51% equity interests in Mayah Biological Holdings Limited.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 27.8% to $6.30. Precipio shares surged 172% on Monday after the company successfully launched its COVID-19 rapid antibody test that tests for both IgG & IgM antibodies.
  • Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) jumped 25.5% to $5.26 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
  • Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) surged 18.8% to $12.06 after the company reported Q1 results and raised its FY21 sales guidance.
  • Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) gained 17.1% to $231.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and also said it increased its buyback authorization by $500 million in April.
  • Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) surged 13.7% to $33.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and also raised its FY21 sales guidance.
  • 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) shares rose 12.6% to $69.03 as the company reported the receipt of an updated non-binding proposal to acquire the company for $79.05 per share.
  • Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) shares gained 12.5% to $59.13 after reporting strong Q1 results.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) gained 11% to $8.90 after the company announced at its key opinion leader event that new data obtained from its Phase 1 COVID-19 trial added to the evidence suggesting that VXA-CoV2-1 — its first COVID-19 oral vaccine construct that triggers mucosal immunity and includes both the S and the N SARS-Cov-2 proteins — has broad cross-coronavirus activity. The company said its oral vaccine induced higher CD8+ T-Cell responses than those seen with Moderna or Pfizer vaccines in comparative experiments.
  • The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) surged 10.6% to $24.42 after it was announced the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) jumped 8.7% to $20.88.
  • Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) gained 8% to $47.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also raised its FY21 adjusted EBITDA guidance.
  • Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) surged 7.5% to $10.75.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 7.3% to $6.60. The company yesterday reported Q1 results.
  • Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) shares rose 5% to $3.4011 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.

Losers

  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) fell 39.4% to $29.58. ChemoCentryx, last week, reported a Q1 loss of $0.43 per share.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares dipped 32.4% to $18.45. Sequential Brands Group’s 8-K showed the resignation of Chair William Sweedler.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 30.9% to $10.10 after surging over 102% on Monday.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) shares dipped 26% to $58.12 after jumping over 57% on Monday. On Friday, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics filed a Form 8-K showing that it entered into a purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital on Apr. 26 in which the company can sell up to $20 million of common shares to the Chicago-based investment group and asset management firm. Additionally, Nicholas J Singer disclosed that he took a 9%-plus stake in the company in a 13G filing on Friday.
  • Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) fell 25.3% to $8.45 following Q1 results. The company reported a decline in quarterly sales.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) fell 22.9% to $2.39 after jumping around 50% on Monday.
  • Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) fell 22.9% to $30.24 after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 19% to $16.41 after reporting weak quarterly results.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) dipped 16.8% to $13.04. Ocugen is expected to report Q1 earnings on Friday, May 7.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares fell 15.7% to $8.96 after the company reported it sees Q1 EPS of $(0.25), versus the $(0.09) estimate. The company also reported it experienced a systems outage caused by a cybersecurity incident but was able to successfully block the attack.
  • Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) fell 15% to $12.81 following downbeat Q1 results. The company did not offer a business outlook due to the pandemic-induced uncertainty.
  • CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) dipped 13.8% to $50.19 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
  • Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) fell 13.7% to $15.44.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dropped 13.6% to $2.9008.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) dipped 13.6% to $180.29. The company's COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer is expected to get FDA emergency approval for the 12-15 age group next week.
  • iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 12.7% to $90.77 following Q1 results. The company also issued guidance for FY21.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) dipped 12.5% to $1.82.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) dropped 12.5% to $5.10.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) declined 12% to $8.05.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) fell 11.3% to $18.31.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) dropped 11.1% to $4.24.
  • Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) fell 10.5% to $42.35.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) dipped 10.1% to $28.25 after the company reported a wider first-quarter loss of $610 million compared with a loss of $152 million a year earlier, impacted by a $469 million goodwill impairment charge in its Ortho Dermatologics business and a $71-million impairment charge related to a product line in Ortho Dermatologics.
  • DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) fell 9.7% to $51.44 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 2.5 million shares of common stock.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) dipped 9.7% to $1.8673. The company recently announced it completed a licensing agreement with New Life Therapeutics.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) dropped 9.5% to $2.55 following Q1 results.
  • Meat-Tech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) fell 6.2% to $7.67. MeaTech 3D recently initiated process to voluntarily delist its ordinary shares from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

