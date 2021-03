Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 50 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT).

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 29.48% to reach a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares moved down 1.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $69.56, drifting down 1.05%.

