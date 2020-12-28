41 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares rose 57.3% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after declining over 2% on Thursday.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 36.6% to $1.38 in pre-market trading.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares rose 34.7% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Thursday.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 30.6% to $0.9270 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 36% on Thursday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 30.4% to $14.24 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin prices.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares rose 30.1% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after declining 32% on Thursday. The company reported the appointment of a vaccine scientific advisory board.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) shares rose 26.5% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported the completion of Phase 1 development and integration of disaggregated network solution and also announced passing of acceptance test with research institute of one of major Chinese mobile network operators.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) rose 23.9% to $3.36 in pre-market trading after climbing over 13% on Thursday.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) rose 22.1% to $6.25 in pre-market trading. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, reported an agreement to settle patent litigation with Adamas.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares rose 20.6% to $0.85 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Thursday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 20% to $4.44 in pre-market trading after climbing 27% on Thursday. Gevo, last week, announced it has optioned the right to purchase land near Lake Preston, SD, and has met the initial milestone to secure control of a site by the end of this year.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 19.6% to $15.69 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin prices.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: UUUU) rose 19.3% to $4.95 in pre-market trading. Energy Fuels, earlier during the month, announced it would enter the rare earth materials business.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 18.8% to $4.67 in pre-market trading. Aurora Mobile, on Thursday, announced a partnership with Taikang Life Insurance to strengthen smart insurance solutions with AI technologies.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 17.3% to $0.78 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharma, last week, reported completion of purchase of 44-acre site in Hamilton, Montana for construction of vaccine development and commercial scale manufacturing facility.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) rose 17.1% to $2.74 in pre-market trading after climbing over 6% on Thursday.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares rose 16.6% to $29.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 16.4% to $0.8320 in pre-market trading after declining over 33% on Thursday. Jaguar Health, last week, signed an agreement with a secured lender involving the $6 million sale of royalty interest in Mytesi royalties.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) rose 15.9% to $3.20 in pre-market trading.
- New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) rose 15.9% to $15.55 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) rose 15.1% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 14.4% to $23.06 in pre-market trading. RC Ventures, last week, increased its stake in the company and said it was having discussions with the board.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 14.4% to $4.27 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin prices.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) rose 14.2% to $1.69 in pre-market trading.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 13.6% to $5.32 in pre-market trading.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 13.3% to $2.13 in pre-market trading.
- IZEA Worldwide, last week, reported 40% Q4 managed services bookings growth.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 12.6% to $6.52 in pre-market trading. Bit Digital, last week, released Q3 earnings.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 11% to $2.52 in pre-market trading. Ideanomics said Dr. Bruno Wu will step down as Executive Chairman and Alf Poor will succeed as interim-Chairman.
Losers
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) fell 29.7% to $26.99 in pre-market trading. Air T shares jumped 294% on Thursday after the company announced plans to form a new aircraft equity vehicle.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 13.2% to $7.65 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $250 million registered direct offering.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) fell 10.9% to $0.8110 in pre-market trading after jumping over 40% on Thursday. The company last week raised Q4 guidance and was also recently granted a US patent for a remotely-powered sensing system with multiple sensing devices.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 9% to $9.60 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $17 a share.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) fell 8.8% to $92.80 in pre-market trading. The company last week announced it would start a phase 3 trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) fell 8.8% to $0.3519 in pre-market trading. Assertio, earlier during the month, outlined a restructuring plan.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 8.7% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 14% on Thursday.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) fell 8.2% to $3.49 in pre-market trading.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 7% to $0.3185 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Thursday. Guardion Health Sciences, earlier during the month, announced the development of its new vision support/energy drink, Epiq-V.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 7% to $0.3580 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 6.7% to $0.4476 in pre-market trading. Avinger gained around 39% on Thursday after the company reported annual meeting results.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) fell 6.6% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Thursday.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) fell 6.5% to $29.01 in pre-market trading. MINISO, earlier during the month, reported Q1 results.
