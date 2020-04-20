Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
On Monday, 38 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Things to Consider:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Walmart (NYSE: WMT).
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC).
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 138.07% to hit its new 52-week high.
The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:
- Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $133.38 with a daily change of down 0.26%.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $272.99 with a daily change of up 0.7%.
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock set a new 52-week high of $636.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.72%.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 8.14%.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares hit $184.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.44%.
- Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares broke to $140.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.
- Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $101.68 with a daily change of up 0.1%.
- Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $153.66 on Monday, moving up 2.91%.
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $108.25. Shares traded up 1.52%.
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $152.05. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $142.29. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares were up 0.77% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $179.00 for a change of up 0.77%.
- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were up 8.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.05 for a change of up 8.92%.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.19 on Monday morning, moving up 2.0%.
- Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) shares hit $124.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%.
- Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.48. The stock was up 4.67% for the day.
- Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.37 Monday. The stock was up 24.39% for the day.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $94.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.3%.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares hit a yearly high of $65.78. The stock traded up 2.6% on the session.
- Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.9%.
- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $110.76. Shares traded up 2.53%.
- Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) shares set a new yearly high of $33.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares were up 9.77% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.50 for a change of up 9.77%.
- CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) shares were up 0.47% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.15 for a change of up 0.47%.
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.32 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.14%.
- Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.20 Monday. The stock was up 16.77% for the day.
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) shares set a new yearly high of $34.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
- Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares were up 11.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.75.
- Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares hit $12.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.14%.
- Catasys (NASDAQ: CATS) shares were up 7.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.36.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.60 Monday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
- GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares broke to $8.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.56%.
- Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ: GSMG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.90 on Monday morning, moving down 2.46%.
- Asanko Gold (AMEX: AKG) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.82%.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares were up 19.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.74.
- Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ: LOAC) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.65.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ: AVCT) shares hit $4.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 97.41%.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares were up 138.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.18 for a change of up 138.07%.
Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.
