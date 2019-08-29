54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI) shares climbed 48.5% to close at $15.06 on Wednesday after the company agreed to be acquired by WSP Global Inc.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares gained 40% to close at $3.50 after the company disclosed that it entered into a Primary Real Estate Agency Services Contract with Taida Xincheng (Chengdu) Real Estate Co., Ltd.
- Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) shares climbed 35.6% to close at $19.46 after the company announced it received a non-binding preliminary proposal letter from Blackstone Infrastructure Partners to take the company private for $19.50 per share in cash.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 34.3% to close at $8.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also announced a distribution agreement with Sinotherapeutics.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) gained 28.8% to close at $19.25.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 21.5% to close at $2.26 after the company reported Q2 results. Express said it expects Q3 EPS of $(0.10)-$(0.08) and comparable sales to decline 6%-7%.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) rose 21% to close at $3.05 following Q2 results.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) gained 17.4% to close at $3.58.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) rose 17.4% to $6.82.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 17% to close at $9.44.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) climbed 13.2% to close at $6.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) rose 13.2% to close at $9.94.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) climbed 13% to close at $6.42.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) rose 12.1% to close at $2.78.
- Micron Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MICR) surged 11.7% to close at $2.67.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) rose 11.2% to close at $4.28.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares jumped 11.2% to close at $2.39.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) rose 11.1% to close at $3.11.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) jumped 11% to close at $10.16.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares gained 10.9% to close at $6.13.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) rose 10.8% to close at $20.06.
- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) jumped 10.6% to close at $41.60.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares gained 10.4% to close at $3.18 after the company announced the elimination of $2 million in debt through separate exchange agreements with two creditors.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) shares climbed 10.4% to close at $2.98.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) gained 9.6% to close at $4.93.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) rose 8.7% to close at $44.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) gained 8.6% to close at $3.93.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) rose 7.8% to close at $5.42.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) gained 7.7% to close at $3.21.
- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) gained 7.4% to close at $2.89 .
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) rose 6.8% to close at $6.46 after reporting a $20 million buyback plan.
- INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) surged 6.5% to close at $6.38.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 6.3% to close at $8.50.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) gained 6.1% to close at $0.6740 after William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with a Outperform rating.
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) rose 6% to close at $9.33 following Q4 results.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) gained 5.3% to close at $4.37.
Losers
- Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC) shares dropped 31.1% to close at $21.74 on Wednesday after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. The company issued weak 2020 earnings guidance. Phibro also said it doesn't expect therapeutic claims for swine in China to be approved prior to 2021.
- AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ: ALOT) shares fell 20.7% to close at $16.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) dipped 16.9% to close at $4.04.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) dropped 16.2% to close at $2.2216.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) fell 15% to close at $21.22 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued downbeat FY20 forecast.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) dropped 14.6% to close at $6.14 after announcing agreement to acquire 100% of Emapgo to develop the first spatial-temporal full-vector and non-tiled map in China.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) fell 14.1% to close at $3.4692.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares dropped 14% to close at $2.45 after gaining 13.28% on Tuesday.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) dipped 13% to close at $2.40.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares fell 11.5% to close at $2.32.
- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) dropped 10.4% to close at $5.89.
- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) dipped 10.1% to close at $67.91.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) dropped 8.7% to close at $2.00.
- Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: CNAC) fell 8.6% to close at $3.20.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) dropped 7.4% to close at $53.47.
- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) slipped 7.3% to close at $40.15.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell 6.7% to close at $140.08. Autodesk reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak Q2 forecast.
- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) dropped 4.6% to close at $6.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.