60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Sothebys (NYSE: BID) shares climbed 58.6% to close at $56.13 on Monday after the company announced it will be acquired by BidFair for $57 per share in cash.
- Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares surged 56.9% to close at $46.44 after Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced plans to acquire Array BioPharma for $48 per share in cash.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 34.8% to close at $5.54.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) jumped 23.3% to close at $38.22.
- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) gained 22.8% to close at $5.54.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) rose 22.8% to close at $9.48.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) gained 22.5% to close at $3.68.
- C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) rose 20.1% to close at $12.87. C&J Energy Services and Keane Group agreed to merge.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) rose 18.6% to close at $2.49 after the company reported an increase in borrowing base and the addition of crude oil and natural gas hedges.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares jumped 16.9% to close at $3.8700.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) gained 16.8% to close at $9.58.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) rose 16.6% to close at $6.41.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 16.4% to close at $16.64 after announcing a $9.45 million private placement.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) gained 15.9% to close at $0.5214 after the company received FDA 510k clearance for its second generation Viveve system 2.0.
- MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MTEC) jumped 15.9% to close at $11.99. Seed-to-sale regulatory compliance technology provider MJ Freeway and the special purpose acquisition companyMTech Acquisition announced Monday they have completed a merger and formed a new public company that's listing on the Nasdaq.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 15.6% to close at $3.64.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares jumped 14.9% to close at $21.95.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) gained 14.5% to close at $5.07.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) climbed 13.1% to close at $14.15.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) rose 12.7% to close at $10.75.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares gained 12.6% to close at $8.68.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 12.2% to close at $169.96. The stock has seen continued volatility since its recent IPO and since JP Morgan issued a downgrade last week.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) rose 11.9% to close at $10.08. VICI Properties entered into a master lease agreement with Century Casinos for 3 properties purchased from Eldorado Resorts.
- Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) rose 11.8% to close at $81.14 following Bloomberg report that the company is exploring options including a potential sale.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) surged 11.6% to close at $3.9400.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) gained 11.4% to close at $3.12.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) jumped 11.4% to close at $2.5500.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) rose 11.3% to close at $5.80 after the company announced its phase 2 ENTRATA study showed Telaglenastat with Everolimus doubled median progression-free survival in heavily pre-treated patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) rose 11.1% to close at $4.09.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) gained 11% to close at $5.84.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) surged 10.4% to close at $26.75. Voyager Therapeutics acquired worldwide rights to VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease from Sanofi for $10 million.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) gained 10.1% to close at $21.17.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares jumped 10% to close at $10.76.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) rose 10% to close at $5.62.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares rose 9.2% to close at $9.71 after the company reported findings from its first study with human precision cut liver slice cultures.
- Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM) gained 8.7% to close at $16.81 after Southeastern Asset Management disclosed an 11.4% stake in the company.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) rose 6.8% to close at $42.63.
- Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) gained 5.9% to close at $16.97 after William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating.
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) rose 5.3% to close at $35.17 after the company announced it plans to spin-off its Management Services segment into a standalone government services company.
Losers
- VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares tumbled 65.6% to close at $0.65 on Monday after the company reported results from its Phase 3 Study Of Sci-b-vac. The trial met both co-primary endpoints but did not meet its secondary objective of non-inferiority.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) dropped 31.4% to close at $0.4799 after the company priced a 25.32 million share common stock offering at $0.40 per share.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) fell 28% to close at $2.13 after announcing a $20 million buyback plan.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) fell 27.8% to close at $13.36.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares declined 21.1% to close at $3.22.
- Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: FLKS) dropped 18.8% to close at $0.5200 after the company announced more shareholder votes are required to complete its merger with Salarius Pharma despite “overwhelming support.”
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MWK) fell 17.1% to close at $7.05.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dipped 14.4% to close at $2.73.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) fell 12.8% to close at $3.01.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) dipped 12.6% to close at $46.65.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) fell 12.3% to close at $0.5701. Seanergy Maritime reported a Q4 loss of $3.23 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $1.40 per share. Its sales declined to $16.013 million from $21.322 million.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares fell 12% to close at $2.20.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) dropped 10.9% to close at $11.32. BTIG downgraded PaySign from Buy to Neutral.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) shares tumbled 10.6% to close at $6.78.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 10.3% to close at $2.60.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares dropped 10.2% to close at $1.93.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) dipped 10% to $2.71.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) dropped 9.8% to close at $4.24.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares declined 9.7% to close at $19.89.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) dropped 9.3% to close at $8.10.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares fell 8.6% to close at $2.5600.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.