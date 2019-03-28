50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares jumped 163.4 percent to $8.93 after surging 8.65 percent on Wednesday.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares gained 62 percent to $5.67.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares climbed 37.9 percent to $33.19 after the company announced its TRCA-301E trial met its primary and all secondary endpoints. The company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and announced positive results from its long-term clinical trial of TRC101.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares gained 27 percent to $2.9315.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) shares climbed 25.4 percent to $2.27.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) rose 21 percent to $39.47 after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) gained 21 percent to $3.3500.
- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) rose 17.2 percent to $24.02 after the company announced it will be acquired by ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON).
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares rose 16.4 percent to $170.90 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also reported a $500 million buyback.
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) rose 16.2 percent to $128.85 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also added $750 million to its buyback plan, extending to June 2023.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) climbed 15.9 percent to $3.5000.
- Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 14.5 percent to $0.3230 after the company said it will meet with the FDA today to discuss the company's planned trial of Mytesi.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) gained 13.8 percent to $2.9350.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) gained 10.8 percent to $0.4709 after the company announced it entered into a research collaboration agreement with Glycosystem Therapeutics to develop cellular immunotherapies for cancer patients.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) rose 10.1 percent to $56.73 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company raised 2020 guidance.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) gained 9.5 percent to $2.8698.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) gained 8.9 percent to $4.42 following Q4 results.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) lcimbed 7.3 percent to $4.56.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 7 percent to $128.40 after reporting upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) gained 7 percent to $2.15.
- Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) rose 6 percent to $176.46 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY19 EPS guidance.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 5.8 percent to $19.12 after the American Diabetes Association issued updates to the 'Standards of Care in Diabetes for 2019' which included a reference to Amarin's Vascepa.
- GENFIT S.A. (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 5.4 percent to $23.36 after climbing 9.10 percent on Wednesday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRTO) shares tumbled 85.3 percent to $0.5114 after the company announced its Phase 3 trial of PATENCY-2 did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 45.7 percent to $15.21 after climbing 220.00 percent on Wednesday. Reebonz announced a $20,000,000 ordinary share offering. The offering has not yet been priced.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) dropped 37.6 percent to $4.2050 after the company reported a Q4 net loss of $107.2 million and sales of $65.7 million.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) dropped 36.8 percent to $6.13 after the company stated its CFO resigned amid audit work. The company is being investigated by Block & Leviton LLP for violations of federal securities law.
- Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) shares dipped 30.5 percent to $11.14. CPLP reported completion of merger and 1-for-7 reverse unit split.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 26.8 percent to $6.67 after dropping 10.25 percent on Wednesday.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) fell 25.4 percent to $0.5000 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(0.21), down from $(0.08) last year, and Q4 sales of $12.68 million, down from $14.43 million last year.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped 20.8 percent to $3.1454 after the company announced and priced a $2.25 million direct offering at $3.50 per share.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares fell 20.1 percent to $5.71.
- Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ: YOGA) fell 18.8 percent to $0.8283 after reporting a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of $3.8 million, up from $3.5 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $14 million, missing estimates by $60,000. The company sees a first quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $1 million-$1.5 million.
- Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) fell 18.8 percent to $1.7950 after the company priced a 10.5 million share stock offering at $1.90 per share.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares dropped 17.7 percent to $4.15.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 17 percent to $8.34 after reporting a Q4 loss of $0.20 per share on sales of $16.17 million.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) dropped 16.1 percent to $2.34.
- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) fell 13.7 percent to $2.3400 after surging 39.69 percent on Wednesday.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) dropped 12.4 percent to $0.7267 after the stock climbed as much as 76 percent Wednesday before pulling back to end the day up 45 percent.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) fell 11.8 percent to $4.79 following downbeat Q4 sales.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) shares declined 11.8 percent to $7.40.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 10.8 percent to $3.30.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) dropped 10.1 percent to $131.20 after the company announced it would be acquired by ZF Friedrichshafen for $136.50 per share despite closing at $146.01 per share Wednesday.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) dipped 9.7 percent to $5.47 following fiscal year 2018 results.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) fell 9.6 percent to $24.08 after a media report stated Blackstone is no longer interested in acquiring the company following months of speculation.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares fell 9.1 percent to $2.4100 after rising 25.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 8.7 percent to $3.3797 after gaining 12.46 percent on Wednesday.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 7 percent to $11.54 after jumping 38.55 percent on Wednesday.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares fell 6.8 percent to $2.1800 after surging 24.47 percent on Wednesday.
- Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 4.3 percent to $2.1450 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.