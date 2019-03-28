Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2019 12:50pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares jumped 163.4 percent to $8.93 after surging 8.65 percent on Wednesday.
  • Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares gained 62 percent to $5.67.
  • Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares climbed 37.9 percent to $33.19 after the company announced its TRCA-301E trial met its primary and all secondary endpoints. The company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and announced positive results from its long-term clinical trial of TRC101.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares gained 27 percent to $2.9315.
  • Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) shares climbed 25.4 percent to $2.27.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) rose 21 percent to $39.47 after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) gained 21 percent to $3.3500.
  • Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) rose 17.2 percent to $24.02 after the company announced it will be acquired by ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON).
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares rose 16.4 percent to $170.90 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also reported a $500 million buyback.
  • PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) rose 16.2 percent to $128.85 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also added $750 million to its buyback plan, extending to June 2023.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) climbed 15.9 percent to $3.5000.
  • Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 14.5 percent to $0.3230 after the company said it will meet with the FDA today to discuss the company's planned trial of Mytesi.
  • China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) gained 13.8 percent to $2.9350.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) gained 10.8 percent to $0.4709 after the company announced it entered into a research collaboration agreement with Glycosystem Therapeutics to develop cellular immunotherapies for cancer patients.
  • Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) rose 10.1 percent to $56.73 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company raised 2020 guidance.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) gained 9.5 percent to $2.8698.
  • Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) gained 8.9 percent to $4.42 following Q4 results.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) lcimbed 7.3 percent to $4.56.
  • Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 7 percent to $128.40 after reporting upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
  • MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) gained 7 percent to $2.15.
  • Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) rose 6 percent to $176.46 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY19 EPS guidance.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 5.8 percent to $19.12 after the American Diabetes Association issued updates to the 'Standards of Care in Diabetes for 2019' which included a reference to Amarin's Vascepa.
  • GENFIT S.A. (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 5.4 percent to $23.36 after climbing 9.10 percent on Wednesday.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRTO) shares tumbled 85.3 percent to $0.5114 after the company announced its Phase 3 trial of PATENCY-2 did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 45.7 percent to $15.21 after climbing 220.00 percent on Wednesday. Reebonz announced a $20,000,000 ordinary share offering. The offering has not yet been priced.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) dropped 37.6 percent to $4.2050 after the company reported a Q4 net loss of $107.2 million and sales of $65.7 million.
  • American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) dropped 36.8 percent to $6.13 after the company stated its CFO resigned amid audit work. The company is being investigated by Block & Leviton LLP for violations of federal securities law.
  • Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) shares dipped 30.5 percent to $11.14. CPLP reported completion of merger and 1-for-7 reverse unit split.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 26.8 percent to $6.67 after dropping 10.25 percent on Wednesday.
  • ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) fell 25.4 percent to $0.5000 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(0.21), down from $(0.08) last year, and Q4 sales of $12.68 million, down from $14.43 million last year.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped 20.8 percent to $3.1454 after the company announced and priced a $2.25 million direct offering at $3.50 per share.
  • IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares fell 20.1 percent to $5.71.
  • Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ: YOGA) fell 18.8 percent to $0.8283 after reporting a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of $3.8 million, up from $3.5 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $14 million, missing estimates by $60,000. The company sees a first quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $1 million-$1.5 million.
  • Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) fell 18.8 percent to $1.7950 after the company priced a 10.5 million share stock offering at $1.90 per share.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares dropped 17.7 percent to $4.15.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 17 percent to $8.34 after reporting a Q4 loss of $0.20 per share on sales of $16.17 million.
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) dropped 16.1 percent to $2.34.
  • Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) fell 13.7 percent to $2.3400 after surging 39.69 percent on Wednesday.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) dropped 12.4 percent to $0.7267 after the stock climbed as much as 76 percent Wednesday before pulling back to end the day up 45 percent.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) fell 11.8 percent to $4.79 following downbeat Q4 sales.
  • Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) shares declined 11.8 percent to $7.40.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 10.8 percent to $3.30.
  • WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) dropped 10.1 percent to $131.20 after the company announced it would be acquired by ZF Friedrichshafen for $136.50 per share despite closing at $146.01 per share Wednesday.
  • RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) dipped 9.7 percent to $5.47 following fiscal year 2018 results.
  • Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) fell 9.6 percent to $24.08 after a media report stated Blackstone is no longer interested in acquiring the company following months of speculation.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares fell 9.1 percent to $2.4100 after rising 25.00 percent on Wednesday.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 8.7 percent to $3.3797 after gaining 12.46 percent on Wednesday.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 7 percent to $11.54 after jumping 38.55 percent on Wednesday.
  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares fell 6.8 percent to $2.1800 after surging 24.47 percent on Wednesday.
  • Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 4.3 percent to $2.1450 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACN + AIHS)

Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Quantenna Communications Shares Surge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Accenture Beats Q2 Expectations
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat; GDP Report In Focus
8 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For March 28, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CLWT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Supply Concerns Emerge For Copper Miners ETFs