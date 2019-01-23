40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares surged 50 percent to $3.60.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares gained 21.5 percent to $2.43.
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) shares climbed 18.1 percent to $0.4699 after the company announced publication of data showing promotion of memory restoration in mice.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) gained 18 percent to $1.6400 after the company announced positive results from its exploratory clinical study of MultiStem cell therapy.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares climbed 13.4 percent to $4.50 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) rose 12.1 percent to $2.4440.
- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) gained 11.4 percent to $3.59 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 11.4 percent to $4.20 after surging 14.24 percent on Tuesday.
- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) gained 11.3 percent to $226.58 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong full-year forecast.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) shares surged 11 percent to $29.45 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results. Walmart also dismissed its lawsuit against the Synchrony.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) rose 10.7 percent to $7.15 after KeyBanc upgraded its recommendation of the stock from sector weight to overweight and announced a $10 price target.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) jumped 10.6 percent to $4.17.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) shares rose 9.7 percent to $2.49.
- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) climbed 8.8 percent to $4.57.
- AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFSS) rose 8.7 percent to $15.30 after falling 37.00 percent on Tuesday.
- Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ: LABL) gained 8.1 percent to $45.01.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) rose 8.1 percent to $132.43 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong adjusted earnings guidance for 2019.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) gained 7.2 percent to $61.15 after the company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.45 to $0.50 per share.
- China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE: CHA) climbed 6.6 percent to $55.52 after GIC Private Limited announced a 4.75 percent passive stake in the company.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) gained 6.5 percent to $35.90 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's shares from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $38 per share to $42 per share.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) rose 5.7 percent to $48.03 after the company issued strong sales forecast and announced a 2 million share offering.
- Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) shares rose 5.2 percent to $95.10 after reporting better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) rose 5 percent to $36.69 after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) rose 5 percent to $116.50 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) dipped 43.6 percent to $0.57. Rexahn priced its 10.75 million unit offering at $0.80 per share.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares tumbled 42 percent to $7.28 after climbing 124.11 percent on Tuesday.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) declined 22.8 percent to $0.6801 after the company priced a 10 million share common stock offering at $0.70 per share.
- Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 20.1 percent to $1.5179. Selecta Biosciences priced its 20 million share common stock offering at $1.50 per share.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) shares dipped 17 percent to $9.16 after the company issued weak sales outlook.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) tumbled 13.8 percent to $2.1554.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) dropped 11.7 percent to $3.32 following Q2 earnings.
- FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) dipped 11.5 percent to $33.66 after reporting Q4 earnings.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 9.6 percent to $5.94 after declining 7.20 percent on Tuesday.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares fell 9.2 percent to $30.00. PTC Therapeutics priced its 6.72 million share common stock offering at $30.20 per share.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) shares dropped 8.7 percent to $44.49. Trinseo expects Q4 net income from $(3 million) to $1 million.
- Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 8 percent to $2.09 after issuing fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares dropped 7.8 percent to $63.60 after the company confirmed that it has ended buyout talks with Liberty Latin America.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) fell 7.1 percent to $49.85 after reporting a proposed $150 million common stock offering.
- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) dropped 6.2 percent to $36.01 after the company missed Q4 sales and EPS estimates.
- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) fell 6.2 percent to $78.30 after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.