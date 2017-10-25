40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares surged 96.77 percent to close at $1.22 on Tuesday after climbing 29.17 percent on Monday. Atossa Genetics is schedule to host a conference call to announce preliminary results from Phase 1 study of oral Endoxifen on October 25, 2017.
- Bon-Ton Stores Inc (NASDAQ: BONT) shares gained 85.33 percent to close at $0.612 after the company reported amendment to its $880 million ABL Tranche A and Tranche A-1 credit facility.
- Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares rose 40.68 percent to close at $0.830 on Tuesday.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) shares jumped 31.68 percent to close at $1.33 on Tuesday.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares gained 30.69 percent to close at $2.64 on Tuesday.
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares climbed 27.27 percent to close at $4.76 on Tuesday after the company reported successful Phase I study for PTI-125.
- Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) shared jumped 19.35 percent to close at $1.48 on Tuesday.
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: ORPN) shares rose 16.89 percent to close at $2.56.
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) shares surged 16.57 percent to close at $31.30.
- Long Island Iced Tea Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) climbed 15.61 percent to close at $2.74 after the company disclosed preliminary unaudited net sales results for the third quarter. Long Island Iced Tea expects Q3 sales of $1.64 billion, up from $1.30 billion in the year-ago period.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) surged 15.09 percent to close at $123.18 on Tuesday as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY 2017 guidance.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares gained 13.24 percent to close at $15.99.
- Knoll Inc (NYSE: KNL) gained 10.2 percent to close at $22.04 as the company posted upbeat results for its third quarter on Monday.
- Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) rose 7.62 percent to close at $12.00. BMO Capital upgraded Party City from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares gained 7.06 percent to close at $1.82 as the company disclosed that it will provide wastewater treatment products and services totaling $2 million to Qinghai Oilfield Company.
- Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) shares climbed 6.92 percent to close at $93.82 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) rose 6.52 percent to close at $15.20. International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) and Graphic Packaging agreed to combine their North American businesses in a a $1.8 billion transaction.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) shares climbed 6.43 percent to close at $31.94 after the company reported stronger-than-expected profit for its third quarter.
- 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) shares climbed 5.68 percent to close at $234.65 on Tuesday as the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 5.44 percent to close at $17.45 after the company posted strong quarterly earnings.
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares rose 5 percent to close at $138.24 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- Identiv Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) shares dropped 20 percent to close at $3.20 on Tuesday after the company lowered its FY17 outlook.
- HNI Corp (NYSE: HNI) shares declined 18.7 percent to close at $34.38 on Tuesday after the company issued a weak earnings forecast.
- National American University Holdngs Inc (NASDAQ: NAUH) shares dropped 18.37 percent to close at $1.36 on Tuesday.
- Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) shares fell 16.35 percent to close at $4.35 after the company reported a 16 million share common stock offering.
- CARDIOME PHARMA CORP (NASDAQ: CRME) shares declined 15.15 percent to close at $1.40 on Tuesday.
- Roka Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: ROKA) shares slipped 14.29 percent to close at $1.08 on Tuesday after falling 17.65 percent on Monday..
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) dropped 13.91 percent to close at $18.73. KeyBanc downgraded Veeco Instruments from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) fell 12.99 percent to close at $75.35 as the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Rennova Health Inc (NASDAQ: RNVA) shares declined 12.91 percent to close at $0.589.
- Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares dropped 12.44 percent to close at $3.73.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) shares slipped 12.4 percent to close at $55.01 in sympathy to Biogen earnings report. Biogen reported Spinraza Q3 U.S. sales of $198 million versus prior year quarter sales of $195 million.
- Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) dropped 11.61 percent to close at $38.37. Petmed Express reported better-than-expected Q2 results on Monday.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares declined 11.49 percent to close at $15.72.
- SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares slipped 10.96 percent to close at $2.60. SenesTech shares climbed 82.5 percent Monday following an announcement that the company has signed a national distribution agreement with Univar for ContraPest
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) dipped 10.62 percent to close at $163.26 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and lowered its FY17 forecast. RBC Capital downgraded Whirlpool from Top Pick to Sector Perform.
- Summit Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares dropped 10.41 percent to close at $9.73 on Tuesday.
- Criteo SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CRTO) fell 7.74 percent to close at $42.57. KeyBanc downgraded Criteo from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Logitech International SA (USA) NASDAQ: LOGI) declined 6.94 percent to close at $34.57 on Tuesday following Q2 results.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) dropped 6.76 percent to close at $6.90. Corbus Pharma priced its offering of 4.65 million shares at $7 per share.
Posted-In: News Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...