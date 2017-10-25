40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares surged 96.77 percent to close at $1.22 on Tuesday after climbing 29.17 percent on Monday. Atossa Genetics is schedule to host a conference call to announce preliminary results from Phase 1 study of oral Endoxifen on October 25, 2017.

(NASDAQ: CONN) shares surged 16.57 percent to close at $31.30. Long Island Iced Tea Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) climbed 15.61 percent to close at $2.74 after the company disclosed preliminary unaudited net sales results for the third quarter. Long Island Iced Tea expects Q3 sales of $1.64 billion, up from $1.30 billion in the year-ago period.

Losers

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) shares dropped 20 percent to close at $3.20 on Tuesday after the company lowered its FY17 outlook.

(NASDAQ: AGEN) shares dropped 12.44 percent to close at $3.73. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) shares slipped 12.4 percent to close at $55.01 in sympathy to Biogen earnings report. Biogen reported Spinraza Q3 U.S. sales of $198 million versus prior year quarter sales of $195 million.

(NASDAQ: OMER) shares declined 11.49 percent to close at $15.72. SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares slipped 10.96 percent to close at $2.60. SenesTech shares climbed 82.5 percent Monday following an announcement that the company has signed a national distribution agreement with Univar for ContraPest

