Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Rennova Health Inc is a vertically integrated provider of healthcare-related products and services. The company operates through single business segments namely Hospital operations segment reflects the purchase of the hospital assets. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the region of US.

Rennova Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rennova Health (RNVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rennova Health (OTCPK: RNVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rennova Health's (RNVA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rennova Health.

Q

What is the target price for Rennova Health (RNVA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rennova Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Rennova Health (RNVA)?

A

The stock price for Rennova Health (OTCPK: RNVA) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:36:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rennova Health (RNVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rennova Health.

Q

When is Rennova Health (OTCPK:RNVA) reporting earnings?

A

Rennova Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rennova Health (RNVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rennova Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Rennova Health (RNVA) operate in?

A

Rennova Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.