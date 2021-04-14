Cathie Wood Furthers Bet On Virgin Galactic, Also Adds DraftKings, Atlassian, Peloton

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday bought in more shares of the space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE).

The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) added 235,500 shares of the company owned by British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, representing about 0.18% of the ETF.

After nearly two decades in the development phase and years of delays, Virgin Galactic has said it expects to fly Branson to space later this year before beginning full commercial operations in 2021.

The stock, which also features in the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKX), the company’s newest fund, commands a weight of 2.11% of the fund’s assets.

Virgin Galactic shares closed 0.41% higher on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $62.80 and low of $14.21.

The space fund is mainly focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight but companies such as Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) and agricultural equipment maker Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) have found their way into the ETF.

Here are the other prominent trades reported by Ark for Tuesday:

For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK):

Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS): Bought 240,055 shares of the molecular diagnostics company, representing about 0.12% of the ETF.

Exact Sciences shares closed 2.45% higher at $128 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $159.54 and low of $63.32.

For ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ):

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR): Bought 202,137 shares of the blank-check company, representing about 0.063% of the ETF.

Jaws Spitfire shares closed 1.83% lower at $10.70 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $12.10 and low of $9.95.

Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDM): Bought 687,506 shares of the 3D printing company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF.

Nano Dimension shares closed 3.95% higher at $7.63 on Tuesday, and were down 0.92% in after-hours. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.89 and low of $0.65.

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD): Bought 158,950 shares of the printing engineering company, representing about 0.1% of the ETF.

3D shares closed 3.66% higher at $22.97 on Tuesday and rose 0.39% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $56.5 and low of $4.60.

See Also: Cathie Wood Buys Yet Another Workhorse Dip, Also Adds DraftKings, Peloton, Square

For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW):

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG): Bought 180,771 shares of the daily fantasy sports company, representing about 0.145% of the ETF.

DraftKings shares closed 2.09% higher at $59.24 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $74.38 and low of $13.60.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON): Bought 39,200 shares of the exercise bike maker company, representing about 0.065% of the ETF.

Peloton shares closed 2.85% higher at $122.36 on Tuesday and were down 0.29% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $171.09 and low of $28.46.

Atlassian Corp Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM): Sold 74,178 shares of the Australian software company, representing about 0.24% of the ETF.

Atlassian shares closed 5% higher at $242.19 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $262.40 and low of $134.76.

Trades for Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKX)

Meituan (OTC: MPNGY): Bought 59,478 shares in Hong Kong of the Chinese e-commerce platform company, representing about 0.35% of the ETF.

Meituan shares closed 4.61% lower at $73.44 on Tuesday and were trading 4% higher at HKD287 on Wednesday.

Other Ark Buys For Tuesday:

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN)

(NASDAQ: OPEN) Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ: BLI)

(NASDAQ: BLI) 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS)

(NASDAQ: MASS) Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX)

(NASDAQ: RPTX) Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM)

(NASDAQ: BEAM) JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD)

(NASDAQ: JD) Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM)

(NASDAQ: IRDM) Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP)

(NYSE: RTP) Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co (NYSE: TSM)

(NYSE: TSM) Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK)

(NASDAQ: SPLK) Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI)

Other Ark Sells For Tuesday: