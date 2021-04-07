Cathie Wood Adds These Stocks To The Newly-Created Space Exploration ETF And Others

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 35 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Wednesday.

Trades For Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKX):

Atlas Crest Investment Corp (NYSE: ACIC): Bought 141,100 shares of the blank check company, representing about 0.2503% of the ETF.

Atlas Crest shares closed 1.57% lower at $10.06 on Wednesday and were up 1.89% in after-hours trading. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.60 and low of $9.73.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR): Bought 241,618 shares of the blank check company, representing about 0.4389% of the ETF.

Jaws stock closed 0.3% higher at $10.46 on Wednesday and rose 1.91% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $12.10 and low of $9.95.

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM): Bought 35,963 shares of the mobile satellite communications services, representing about 0.2525% of the ETF.

Iridium shares closed 2.05% lower at $40.07 and were up 1.07% in after-hours trading. The stock has a 52-week high of $54.65 and low of $19.18.

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP): Bought 140,900 shares of the blank-check company, representing 0.2496% of the ETF.

Reinvent shares closed 0.39% lower at $10.11 and were up 1% in after-hours trading. The stock has a 52-week high of $17 and low of $9.86.

Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER): Sold 11,302 shares of the equipment design and manufacturing company, representing about 0.259% of the ETF.

Teradyne shares closed 0.45% lower at $131.78. The stock has a 52-week high of $147.90 and low of $56.42.

Deere & Co (NYSE: DE): Sold 7,781 shares of the agriculture, construction and forestry equipment maker, representing about 0.5072% of the ETF.

Deere shares closed 0.22% lower at $374.79.The stock has a 52-week high of $392.42 and low of $117.85.

AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV): Sold 5,100 shares in the California-headquartered defense contractor, representing about 0.10% of the ETF.

AeroVironment stock closed 3.44% lower at $113.37 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $143.72 and low of $53.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co (NYSE: TSM): Sold 28,749 shares in the semiconductor manufacturing and design company, representing about 0.603% of the ETF.

Taiwan Semiconductor stock closed 2.08% lower at $119.89 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $142.20 and low of $47.72.

Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF):

Base Inc (OTC: BAINF): Bought 313,000 shares in Tokyo of the online services company that develops and builds e-commerce platforms, representing about 0.1195% of the ETF.

Base OTC stock closed 0.97% higher at $15.65 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $179 and low of $14.61.

Yeahka Ltd (OTC: YHEKF): Bought 997,200 shares in Hong Kong of the payment-based technology platform, representing about 0.18% of the ETF.

Yeahka stock closed 0.64% lower at $7.75 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $15.28 and low of $4.78.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC): Bought 204,348 shares of the peer-to-peer lending company, representing about 0.0789% of the ETF.

LendingClub stock closed 0.88% lower at $15.7 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $22.68 and low of $4.32.

LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE): Sold 15,762 shares of the online lending marketplace company, representing about 0.0824% of the ETF.

LendingTree stock closed 5.34% higher at $229.26 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $372.64 and low of $175.

Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG):

10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG): Bought 78,908 shares of the gene sequencing biotechnology company, representing about 0.1526% of the ETF.

10X shares closed 6.03% lower at $185.34 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $201.70 and low of $58.11.

Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY): Bought 182,193 shares of the healthcare tech company, representing about 0.0508% of the ETF.

Signify shares closed 4.08% lower at $26.35 on Wednesday and were up 0.53% in after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $40.79 and low of $22.13.

Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX): Bought 10,700 shares of the Canadian oncology company, representing about 0.0035% of the ETF.

Repare stock closed 0.78% higher at $30.96 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $46.44 and low of $21.45.

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS): Bought 51,661 shares of the purpose-built handheld and devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis maker, representing about 0.0273% of the ETF.

908 Devices stock closed 6.18% lower at $46.95 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $79.60 and low of $38.88.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI): Sold 2,220 shares of the Israel-based stemcell company, representing about 0.0001% of the ETF.

Pluristem stock closed 2.09% higher at $4.89 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $13.29 and low of $3.95.

Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK):

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM): Bought 98,500 shares of the video calling company, representing about 0.1326% of the ETF.

Zoom stock closed 2.03% lower at $323.08 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $588.84 and low of $109.57.

10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG): Bought 111,047 shares of the gene sequencing biotechnology company, representing about 0.0865% of the ETF.

10X shares closed 6.03% lower at $185.34 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $201.70 and low of $58.11.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB): Bought 237,782 shares of the California-based hardware, software and services technology company, representing about 0.0813% of the ETF.

Trimble shares closed 3.84% lower at $79.74 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $84.86 and low of $30.87.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR): Bought 1,045,600 shares of the big data analytics company, representing about 0.1007% of the ETF.

Palantir shares closed 1.59% lower at $22.90 on Wednesday and rose 1.05% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $45 and low of $8.90.

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU): Bought 103,783 shares of the online signature services company, representing about 0.0891% of the ETF.

Docusign shares closed flat at $205.71 on Wednesday and were up 0.63% in after-hours trading. The stock has a 52-week high of $290.23 and low of $85.84.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG): Bought 610,847 shares of the daily fantasy sports company, representing about 0.1595% of the ETF.

DraftKings shares closed 2.68% lower at $62.09 on Wednesday and were up 0.64% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $74.38 and low of $12.68.

Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ):

Atlas Crest Investment Corp (NYSE: ACIC): Bought 71,635 shares of the blank check company, representing about 0.0214% of the ETF.

Atlas Crest shares closed 1.57% lower at $10.06 on Wednesday and were up 1.89% in after-hours trading. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.60 and low of $9.73.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG): Sold 16,651 Class C shares of the Google parent company, representing about 1.10% of the ETF.

Alphabet shares closed 1.35% higher at $2239.03 on Wednesday and were up 0.40% in the after-hours. The stock has a 52-week high of $2,244.50 and low of $1,177.25.

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM): Bought 59,521 shares of the mobile satellite communications services, representing about 0.0705% of the ETF.

Iridium shares closed 2.05% lower at $40.07 and were up 1.07% in after-hours trading. The stock has a 52-week high of $54.65 and low of $19.18.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS): Bought 313,506 shares of the U.S. defense contractor and security systems integrator company, representing about 0.2583% of the company.

Kratos Defense shares closed 2.34% lower at $27.97 on Wednesday and were up 1.07% in the after-hours. The stock has a 52-week high of $34.11 and low of $13.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co (NYSE: TSM): Sold 97,700 shares in the semiconductor manufacturing and design company, representing about 0.3467% of the ETF.

Taiwan Semiconductor stock closed 2.08% lower at $119.89 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $142.20 and low of $47.72.

Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER): Sold 98,161 shares of the equipment design and manufacturing company, representing about 0.3802% of the ETF.

Teradyne shares closed 0.45% lower at $131.78. The stock has a 52-week high of $147.90 and low of $56.42.

Deere & Co (NYSE: DE): Sold 37,795 shares of the agriculture, construction and forestry equipment maker, representing about 0.4162% of the ETF.

Deere shares closed 0.22% lower at $374.79.The stock has a 52-week high of $392.42 and low of $117.85.

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT): Sold 59,610 shares of the agriculture, construction, mining and forestry equipment maker, representing about 0.4051% of the ETF.

Caterpillar shares closed 0.1% lower at $230.41.The stock has a 52-week high of $237.78 and low of $100.22.

Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW)

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD): Bought 23,750 shares of the technology platform for ad buyers company, representing about 0.23% of the ETF.

Trade Desk shares closed 1.23% higher at $677.87 on Wednesday and were up 0.31% in after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $972.80 and low of $190.29.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC): Bought 150,245 shares of the peer-to-peer lending company, representing about 0.0337% of the ETF.

LendingClub stock closed 0.88% lower at $15.7 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $22.68 and low of $4.32.

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS): Sold 70,396 shares of the electronic design automation company, representing about 0.2588% of the ETF.

Synopsys shares closed 0.14% lower at $257 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $300.91 and low of $133.27.

LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE): Sold 12,129 shares of the online lending marketplace company, representing about 0.0406% of the ETF.

LendingTree stock closed 5.34% higher at $229.26 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $372.64 and low of $175.

