Wall Street street sign in New York city with partical view of American flag
October 15, 2025 1:06 PM 3 min read

Bank Earnings Lift Wall Street, Gold Hits $4,200: What's Moving Markets Wednesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with investor optimism lifted by strong bank and corporate earnings alongside growing expectations for further Federal Reserve rate cuts — keeping trade concerns sidelined for now.

• SPY is trading at elevated levels. Get the market research here.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% to 6,680, putting it within a single percentage point of erasing last Friday's sell-off. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.9% to 24,790, while the Dow Jones added 0.3% to 46,485, fully recovering from last week's decline.

Small-caps rose for a third consecutive session, as the Russell 2000 gained 0.7%, notching new record highs.

Among major earnings reports, Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) both topped Street’s expectations, sending their shares up over 5% and 4.5%, respectively — their strongest single-day performance since April 9, when Donald Trump announced a pause on sweeping tariff increases.

Markets are now fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut in October, with 95% odds of another reduction in December, fueling rallies in both equities and precious metals.

Gold jumped 1% to $4,200 per ounce, on track for its 13th gain in the past 15 sessions and its best year since 1979, up 60% year-to-date. Silver also sharply rose, boasting a 2.2% gain to $52.50 per ounce.

Despite the upbeat tone across markets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moved the other way, sliding 2% to $110,000.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day chg. %
Nasdaq 10024,767.580.8%
Russell 20002,510.760.7%
S&P 5006,677.340.5%
Dow Jones46,366.730.2%
Updated by 12:15 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 0.5% to $612.05.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) inched 0.3% up to $464.02.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.9% to $603.07.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) gained 0.8% to $249.93.
  • The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLRE) outperformed, up 1.3%; the Industrials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLI) lagged, down 0.5%.

Wednesday’s Earnings Movers

  • Bank of America Corporation up 4.5%
  • Morgan Stanley up 5.5%
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) down 3.67%
  • Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) down 6.46%
  • Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) up 4.0%
  • PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) down 2.26%
  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) down 1.31%
  • Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) down 0.57%
  • First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) down 12.93%

Stocks slated to report earnings after the close include Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP), Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR).

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Wednesday

Company Name% Change
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)7.68%
Morgan Stanley 5.65%
Bank of America Corporation4.48%
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)2.84%
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)2.81%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Wednesday

Company Name% Change
Abbott Laboratories-3.63%
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)-2.86%
Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)-2.12%
RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX)-1.86%
General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)-1.86%
Read Now:

Photo: Shutterstock

