October 15, 2025 10:43 AM 3 min read

Buying Microsoft Stock Ahead Of Earnings? Seasonality Might Be On Your Side

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
With Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) set to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings in late October, some investors may be wondering if now is the right time to jump in. As it turns out, history says yes.

The three-week stretch between mid-October and early November has quietly been one of the most consistent winning periods for Microsoft stock — and it aligns perfectly with its first-quarter earnings release.

Microsoft Has a Seasonal Edge Before Earnings — Here's What 25 Years of Data Show

According to data from Seasonax, Microsoft has posted gains in 19 of the past 25 years between Oct. 14 and Nov. 7, translating to a 76% win rate.

During that timeframe, the average return was +6.5%, with the median right in line.

Not only has the stock shown strength in this earnings window — it's done so with impressive consistency, even during volatile or weak years for the broader market.

Microsoft's strongest showing occurred between Oct. 16, 2000 and Nov. 7, 2000, with shares jumping 40% fueled by a post-dot-com bounce.

Double-digit gains during this three-week window have occurred in 8 of the past 25 years — nearly one-third of the time — with standout performances in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2015, and 2021.

The most impressive run occurred between 2013 and 2017, marked by five consecutive years of positive returns.

Losses during this window have generally been modest. Only six of the past 25 years saw negative returns — and most of them were barely in the red, with the exclusion of 2003’s 8.5% loss and 2008’s 10.8% decline.

Start DateStart PriceEnd DateEnd PriceProfit %
16 Oct 200015.4007 Nov 200021.55+39.95%
15 Oct 200117.7507 Nov 200119.64+10.66%
14 Oct 200215.0707 Nov 200217.12+13.63%
14 Oct 200317.5907 Nov 200316.10-8.49%
14 Oct 200417.2008 Nov 200418.11+5.32%
14 Oct 200517.1707 Nov 200518.80+9.49%
16 Oct 200620.0707 Nov 200620.43+1.76%
15 Oct 200721.4907 Nov 200725.41+18.24%
14 Oct 200817.5007 Nov 200815.61-10.79%
14 Oct 200919.3309 Nov 200921.59+11.67%
14 Oct 201019.1508 Nov 201020.35+6.26%
14 Oct 201121.2207 Nov 201120.85-1.72%
15 Oct 201223.5907 Nov 201223.25-1.46%
14 Oct 201328.3907 Nov 201330.90+8.85%
14 Oct 201437.0707 Nov 201441.26+11.32%
14 Oct 201540.6309 Nov 201547.14+16.02%
14 Oct 201651.3507 Nov 201654.03+5.22%
16 Oct 201771.1107 Nov 201777.17+8.53%
15 Oct 2018100.3107 Nov 2018104.38+4.05%
14 Oct 2019132.3007 Nov 2019136.76+3.38%
14 Oct 2020211.7709 Nov 2020209.40-1.12%
14 Oct 2021292.9508 Nov 2021326.08+11.31%
14 Oct 2022223.0107 Nov 2022222.34-0.30%
16 Oct 2023327.7007 Nov 2023355.18+8.38%
14 Oct 2024416.0207 Nov 2024422.26+1.50%

Why This Happens: Earnings And Psychology

There are a couple of likely reasons behind this seasonal pattern.

First, Microsoft tends to report earnings in late October, and investor optimism ahead of results often fuels a rally — especially as it sets the tone for the tech sector going into year-end.

Second, this period often follows weak September trading, which sets the stage for "buy-the-dip" behavior as investors reposition for the final quarter.

2025: A Strong Year So Far For MSFT. Can It Continue?

As of Wednesday, Microsoft is up 21% year to date, outpacing its 25-year average return of 9.1% over the same period (Jan. 1 to Oct. 14).

What's more, in years when Microsoft already had a strong YTD performance, it often extended those gains through early November:

  • 2021: MSFT was up 40% by mid-October — and tacked on another 11.3% by Nov. 8.
  • 2023: After rising 28% YTD through mid-Oct, shares climbed 8.4% in the same three-week window.

Even Weak Years Show a Bounce

Interestingly, Microsoft's seasonal strength isn't just a bull-market phenomenon. The stock has shown resilience even during tough years:

  • 2002: Down 26.5% YTD by mid-October, then rallied +13.6%
  • 2005: Off 6.9%, rebounded +9.5%
  • 2009: Down 17%, then surged +11.7%
  • 2022: The third-worst year ever, but Microsoft held steady in this window

Bottom Line

Microsoft's track record between mid-October and early November is one of the most consistent seasonal trends in a mega-cap stock.

Whether it's riding momentum from a strong year or bouncing back after weakness, history shows that Microsoft tends to deliver during this stretch.

With earnings around the corner and the stock already up 21% in 2025, investors betting on history may find themselves in good company.

