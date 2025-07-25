- Nvidia hits $4.25 trillion market cap; Magnificent Seven now worth $19 trillion combined.
- Bitcoin falls toward $115,800, on track for the second straight weekly loss for the first time since March 2025.
- Up Next: Get 5 Dark Horse Stocks Wall Street Is Quietly Loading Up On
Wall Street looked set to close the week on a high note, with large-cap benchmarks pushing higher in Friday's midday trading as optimism over corporate earnings and progress on global trade talks provided support for risk assets. The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% to 6,390, marking a fresh all-time high and the Nasdaq 100 also rose 0.5% to break above 23,330, led by strength in tech and consumer names.
- QQQ ETF has risen 40% off April’s lows. Track it now here.
With today's gains on Wall Street, the combined market capitalization of the Magnificent Seven has hit a new record of $19 trillion, with NVIDIA Corp. NVDA alone climbing to $4.25 trillion.
The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS is up 1.4% this week and is on pace to log its seventh weekly gain in the last eight.
Markets were buoyed by news from Brussels, where European officials confirmed a Sunday meeting with President Donald Trump. Investors are anticipating the U.S. will move forward with a 15% tariff on EU goods, mirroring the Japan deal structure finalized earlier this week.
President Donald Trump indicated confidence that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting rates, just a day after his high-profile visit to Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Washington, D.C.
Yields on 10-year Treasury bonds held steady at 4.40%, unchanged for the week, while the U.S. dollar index rose 0.3%, paring weekly losses but still set to close lower.
Commodities were broadly weaker. Gold dropped 1.2% to $3,329 per ounce, silver slid 2.4% to $38 per ounce and WTI crude oil declined 1% to $65.40 per barrel.
Bitcoin BTC/USD extended its decline for a third straight session, slipping 2.2% toward $115,800 and heading for its second consecutive weekly loss—a streak not seen since March 2025.
Friday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|1-day % chg
|Nasdaq 100
|23,322.82
|0.4%
|S&P 500
|6,389.82
|0.4%
|Dow Jones
|44,807.79
|0.3%
|Russell 2000
|2,251.34
|-0.1%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.4% to $585.34.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA inched 0.2% up to $447.87.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.4% to $567.18.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM held steady at $223.55.
- The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY outperformed, up 1.1%; the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC lagged, down 1%.
Friday’s Stock Movers
- Tesla Inc. TSLA rebounded 5.6% after sliding 8.2% on Thursday amid weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
Stocks reacting to earnings reports included:
- Intel Corporation INTC down 8.94%
- Aon plc AON up 4.58%
- HA Healthcare, Inc. HAHC down 2.97%
- Newmont Corporation NEM up 5.80%
- Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR down 0.75%
- Phillips 66 PSX up 0.80%
- Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR down 17.48%
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW up 3.63%
- VeriSign, Inc. VRSN up 6.29%
- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. FCNCA down 0.99%
- Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. SHG up 1.26%
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK up 11.91%
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH down 2.27%
- Centene Corporation CNC up 4.90%
- Saia, Inc. SAIA up 5.49%
- AutoNation, Inc. AN down 0.13%
- OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF up 0.87%
- Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD up 2.24%
- Gentex Corporation GNTX up 14.19%
Read Now:
- Trump’s Rare Fed Visit Sparks Talks Of A $7 Trillion Problem
Photo: khunkornStudio via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.