Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 11:35AM
Analyst Ratings

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (ARCA: XLC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund.

Q

What is the target price for The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)?

A

The stock price for The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (ARCA: XLC) is $68.21 last updated Today at 5:57:20 PM.

Q

Does The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.

Q

When is The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (ARCA:XLC) reporting earnings?

A

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) operate in?

A

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.