Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Plug, Oklo, Circle And More

The pace of earnings season slows down in the days ahead, but there are still plenty of retail-favorite names set to report this week.

Here's a look at the reports likely to be watched by individual investors.

Monday, Nov. 10

Before Market Open:

Barrick Mining Corp. (NYSE:B) kicked the week off, reporting its third-quarter results before Monday's opening bell.

After Market Close:

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is set to report after Monday's closing bell. Analysts expect the clean energy company to report losses of 12 cents per share and revenue of $179.54 million.

It is worth noting that Plug Power has missed earnings expectations in the last 18 quarters in a row. Maybe this quarter will break the red streak?

The following companies will also report after the close on Monday:

AST SpaceMobile Ltd. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

(NASDAQ:ASTS) BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

(NYSE:BBAI) Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

(NASDAQ:RGTI) Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

(NASDAQ:RKLB) Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)

(NYSE:OXY) Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

(NASDAQ:MVST) CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVW)

(NASDAQ:CRVW) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Before Market Open:

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), Nebius Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:NBIS) and Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE) will report before the market opens on Tuesday.

After Market Close:

Investors will be watching for the Q3 report from Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) after Tuesday's closing bell. Wall Street is looking for losses of 13 cents per share and revenue of $17.01 billion, according to Benzinga Pro estimates.

Oklo's stock has been volatile ahead of the report, and investors are watching for updates following the prior quarter's miss and recent collaborations in the nuclear sector.

One of the newest meme stocks, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), and lidar manufacturer Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) will also report after the bell.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Before Market Open:

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Cormedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) will report on Wednesday morning.

After Market Close:

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will likely be the most-watched earnings report on Wednesday afternoon.

Investors will be focused on management's guidance for the next quarter and full year, as well as any updates on AI and cybersecurity business momentum, which have been key growth drivers in recent results.​

The following companies will also report after the bell:

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

(NASDAQ:RUM) IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

(NASDAQ:IZEA) Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV)

Thursday, Nov. 13

Before Market Open:

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) and Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will release earnings reports ahead of Thursday's opening bell, along with Paysafe Ltd. (NYSE:PSFE) and Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

After Market Close:

Semiconductor equipment manufacturer Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is set to release its Q4 results after Thursday's closing bell.

Richard Branson's commercial spaceflight company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) and Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will also report after the close.

Friday, Nov. 14

Before Market Open:

The following companies will close out the week, reporting before Friday's opening bell:

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

(NASDAQ:ITRM) LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

(NASDAQ:LMFA) Zibao Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZBAO)

(NASDAQ:ZBAO) Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR)

