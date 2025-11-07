IREN CEO Teases Deals Even Bigger Than Microsoft

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) recently announced a mega-deal with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and implied there could be more on the way.

Co-CEO Daniel Roberts, on the company's Q1 earnings call Thursday evening, teased that there are more interested parties.

On IREN's Q1 earnings call, a Roth Capital analyst asked whether the size of the Microsoft deal—200 megawatts —was significant and whether they were interested in the rest of the Childress campus.

Roberts replied that he is bound to some stringent confidentiality terms, but that there is definitely interest.

"There is appetite from a number of parties in discussing cloud and other structures well above the 200 megawatts that’s been signed with Microsoft," Roberts shared.

The co-CEO also provided some interesting color on the types of deals that may come in the future. He said that IREN would probably have a preference for other hyperscalers looking at co-location and infrastructure deals rather than cloud deals.

"I think different hyperscalers have different preferences. [We] entertain them all, but given the nature of the deal we did with a 20% prepayment funding a third of capex and a 35% plus equity IRR, we’re feeling pretty good about pursuing AI Cloud," Roberts added.

IREN should feel "pretty good" about the Microsoft deal — the five-year GPU cloud services contract carries a total contract value of approximately $9.7 billion, including a 20% prepayment.

In fact, IREN should feel pretty good about its pivot to AI.

The company blew Q1 estimates out of the water, reporting quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, well above the consensus estimate of 14 cents.

