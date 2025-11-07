Nvidia, Palantir, AMD Stocks Had A Really Bad Week

This week was brutal for leading artificial intelligence stocks, with Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) all suffering their steepest declines in months amid growing market chatter about an "AI bubble."

Investors who piled into the sector earlier this year began taking profits as valuations stretched and sentiment shifted toward caution.

PLTR's Earnings Burn

Palantir posted its worst week since February, down nearly 15% since Monday, sliding sharply as enthusiasm around its AI platform cooled and traders rotated out.

The company soared this year on explosive growth in its government and commercial AI projects. This week's decline, however, reflected doubts about its near-term earnings leverage, extremely high multiple and mounting pressure on richly priced AI plays.

NVDA Slides

Nvidia fared little better, enduring its worst weekly performance since April and down more than 10% heading into the weekend.

The chipmaker, long considered the centerpiece of the AI rally, lost a stunning $500 million in market cap as investors questioned its valuation.

AMD Stumbles

AMD also stumbled, marking its weakest week since March with losses of nearly 12%. While still seen as a key competitor in the data center and AI compute race, AMD's stock succumbed to broader risk-off sentiment.

Investors appeared unconvinced that recent product launches could immediately challenge Nvidia's dominance or justify its own elevated valuation.

AI Bubble?

Across AMD, Palantir and Nvidia, combined market cap losses reached well into the hundreds of billions. The pullback has rekindled the debate about whether AI stocks have entered bubble territory — and if that bubble has started to leak.

Analysts stress that while the long-term fundamentals remain intact, valuations may have run too far ahead of earnings reality and the correction could be a healthy recalibration rather than a collapse.

