Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/44.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
13.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
139.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
CareView Communications Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry, specializing in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. It has developed a data network system called CareView System, which is a suite of video monitoring, guest services, and related applications that connect patients, families, and healthcare providers. The company also provides services to increase patient satisfaction scores and enhance the overall image of the hospital, including first-run on-demand movies and video visits.

CareView Communications Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CareView Communications (CRVW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CareView Communications (OTCQB: CRVW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CareView Communications's (CRVW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CareView Communications.

Q

What is the target price for CareView Communications (CRVW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CareView Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for CareView Communications (CRVW)?

A

The stock price for CareView Communications (OTCQB: CRVW) is $0.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:42:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CareView Communications (CRVW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CareView Communications.

Q

When is CareView Communications (OTCQB:CRVW) reporting earnings?

A

CareView Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CareView Communications (CRVW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CareView Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does CareView Communications (CRVW) operate in?

A

CareView Communications is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.