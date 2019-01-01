CareView Communications Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry, specializing in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. It has developed a data network system called CareView System, which is a suite of video monitoring, guest services, and related applications that connect patients, families, and healthcare providers. The company also provides services to increase patient satisfaction scores and enhance the overall image of the hospital, including first-run on-demand movies and video visits.