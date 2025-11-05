Joby Aviation logo on screen aircraft silhouette in background
November 5, 2025 5:34 PM

Joby Stock Takes Off After Massive Q3 Revenue Beat: What To Know

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) shares climbed after the company released a mixed third-quarter earnings report after Wednesday's closing bell, beating EPS estimates. 

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Joby Aviation reported quarterly losses of 48 cents per share, which missed the Street estimate for losses of 19 cents.

Quarterly sales of $22.57 million beat the consensus estimate of $12,400 and was up from revenue of $28,000 from the same period last year.

Joby ended the quarter with $978.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities.

"The level of technological and regulatory progress we're seeing today is unprecedented. It's matched by an incredible commitment to aerial innovation at both the state and federal level and I've never been more excited about the company and technologies we are building," said JoeBen Bevirt, CEO of Joby Aviation.

JOBY Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Joby Aviation stock was up 3.40% at $15.51 in Wednesday's extended trading. 

