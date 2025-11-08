Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here's a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending November 7:

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW): The glass supplier for tech companies like Apple saw strong interest from readers after reporting third-quarter financial results. The company beat analyst estimates for both earnings per share and revenue, marking a seventh straight quarter with a double beat. While Display segment sales were down year-over-year, several of the company's other segments saw strong year-over-year growth. The company also highlighted strong adoption of new Gen AI products.

"Beyond our strong third-quarter performance, we see significant growth ahead, fueled by powerful secular trends. To share just a few examples, we are ramping to meet remarkable demand for both our new Gen AI and U.S.-made solar products, and Apple's recent $2.5 billion commitment to produce 100% of iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass at our Kentucky facility creates a larger, longer-term opportunity," Corning CEO Wendell Weeks said.

Guidance came in ahead of Street estimates and led to new price target increases from multiple analysts after the quarterly results.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH): The beverage company saw strong interest from readers after reporting third-quarter results and seeing shares down over 30% for the week. The company beat analyst estimates for both earnings per share and revenue. A $246.7 million termination charge related to a distributor likely overshadowed the results. A rise in long-term debt and concerns about inventory also worried investors during the week. The results come after the company recently strengthened its relationship with PepsiCo for distribution and putting the CELSIUS, Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy all into the same portfolio. Overall retail sales were up 31% year-over-year in the quarter, led by a 114% gain for Alani Nu. The distributor termination charge was related to Alani Nu's distribution going to PepsiCo for the U.S. and Canada. Overall Alani Nu sales were #332 million in the third quarter. Celsius said PepsiCo has greed to fund the termination fees associated with the distribution system, which could result in a net neutral cash position. North American sales were up 184% year-over-year in the quarter, with the company having a 20.8% U.S. energy drink market share. Several analysts lowered their price targets after the quarterly results. With PepsiCo helping with distribution and Celsius seeing strong growth across several brands, the 30% decline in the stock price could be an overreaction with the stock one to watch.



Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS): The mining company continued the trend of gold and silver companies making their way onto the Stock Whisper Index. The inclusion comes ahead of third-quarter financial results set for Nov. 12. Analysts expect the company to report third-quarter earnings per share of 41 cents, up from 32 cents per share in last year's third quarter. Analysts expect the company to report third-quarter revenue of $737.7 million, up from $716.1 million in last year's third quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in two straight quarters and for revenue in four straight quarters.

United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI): The rental company saw increased interest from Benzinga readers during the week, with shares down around 3% for the week. The company recently reported third-quarter earnings per share that missed analyst estimates. This marked a fifth straight quarter of missing analyst estimates for earnings per share. The company beat analyst estimates for revenue in the third quarter, which was a fourth straight quarterly beat. Analysts lowered their price targets after the mixed results. The stock could be one to watch with a history of beating revenue and history of missing earnings. Getting things right to beat both could go a long way in the future.

Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST): The power and energy company saw strong interest from readers during the week. The company reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday with sales of $4.97 billion missing a Street estimate of $6.10 billion. This marked a third straight quarter of missing analyst estimates on sales. The company also narrowed its EBITDA guidance for the full year and initiated EBITDA guidance for the next fiscal year. While shares traded down on the week, analysts raised their price targets. BMO Capital maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $236 to $245. Evercore ISI Group maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $237 to $243.

