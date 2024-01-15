Marijuana Stock Movers For January 15, 2024

GAINERS:
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed up 152.73% at $0.01
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 26.53% at $0.02
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 24.92% at $0.08
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 20.00% at $0.10
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 19.45% at $0.05
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 17.89% at $0.01
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 13.64% at $0.05
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 13.33% at $0.00
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 12.81% at $0.03
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed up 8.23% at $2.63
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 6.98% at $4.60
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed up 6.12% at $10.40
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.63% at $0.19
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 5.18% at $0.08
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed up 4.89% at $3.65
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 4.70% at $0.31
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 3.46% at $0.10
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 3.10% at $0.82
LOSERS:
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 95.71% at $0.00
- AusCann Group Holdings ACNNF shares closed down 58.82% at $0.00
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 10.84% at $0.24
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 9.09% at $0.01
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed down 4.11% at $0.02
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 3.48% at $0.05
- Trees CANN shares closed down 3.40% at $0.07
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed down 3.09% at $0.08
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
