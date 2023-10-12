Cannabis Stock Movers For October 12, 2023

GAINERS:
- Choom Holdings CHOOF shares closed up 9900.00% at $0.0001
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 28.50% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 16.00% at $0.06
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 12.00% at $0.01
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 8.40% at $6.58
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 8.04% at $1.33
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 7.24% at $0.05
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 5.08% at $0.60
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 4.55% at $0.01
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.89% at $0.29
LOSERS:
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 27.08% at $0.01
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 17.65% at $0.01
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed down 15.21% at $0.02
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 13.89% at $0.02
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed down 9.76% at $0.54
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 9.02% at $0.60
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 8.95% at $0.01
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 7.50% at $0.02
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 6.47% at $0.01
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed down 6.38% at $0.00
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 5.72% at $1.40
- Zelira Therapeutics ZLDAF shares closed down 5.57% at $0.57
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 5.47% at $2.59
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 5.26% at $0.50
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 4.96% at $0.08
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 4.38% at $1.53
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 4.12% at $1.86
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 3.67% at $0.11
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 3.50% at $46.94
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 3.23% at $3.00
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE & AWARDS
The Benzinga Cannabis Awards are coming back to the September 27-28, 2023 Cannabis Capital Conference to celebrate the NEW, CREATIVE, INNOVATIVE, and OUTSTANDING companies of the cannabis industry.
- Earn global recognition for your achievements.
- Shine a spotlight on the people around you that deserve their moment.
- Celebrate with the newest, hottest and most successful in the cannabis industry.
Nominate or apply NOW and help us celebrate the people, solutions, and companies leading the way in cannabis!
Join us on September 27-28, 2023 at Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL.