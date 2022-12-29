Bullish Thursday For Marijuana Stocks - iAnthus Capital Hldgs, Green Thumb Industries Among Top Gainers

GAINERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 16.05% at $0.03
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 12.04% at $8.84
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 11.34% at $7.74
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 10.89% at $1.02
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 8.98% at $0.89
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 8.61% at $10.98
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 8.39% at $4.52
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 6.55% at $0.90
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 5.88% at $1.08
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.87% at $0.75
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 5.65% at $1.31
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 4.62% at $48.59
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 4.62% at $4.08
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.29% at $4.13
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 4.11% at $2.28
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 3.88% at $2.68
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.70% at $0.53
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 3.43% at $88.44
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 3.09% at $1.83
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 3.02% at $2.05
LOSERS:
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 6.46% at $0.35
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 4.76% at $0.20
- Leef Brands ICNAF shares closed down 3.23% at $0.04
