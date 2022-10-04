Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For October 4, 2022

GAINERS:
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 24.09% at $0.50
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 14.01% at $5.86
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.17% at $0.05
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 9.09% at $2.16
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 8.53% at $1.01
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 7.90% at $3.14
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 7.23% at $0.19
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 7.04% at $97.60
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 6.41% at $0.23
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 5.86% at $9.40
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 5.41% at $9.15
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 5.08% at $45.95
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 4.94% at $1.38
- Encompass Health EHC shares closed up 4.87% at $49.29
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.53% at $3.00
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.38% at $3.81
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 4.07% at $2.30
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 4.07% at $1.28
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.98% at $19.07
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 3.80% at $79.43
LOSERS:
- Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 4.24% at $0.06
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 3.20% at $0.36
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.20% at $2.71
