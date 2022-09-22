Marijuana Stock Movers For September 22, 2022

GAINERS:
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.24
LOSERS:
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 13.93% at $0.04
- Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 10.03% at $0.06
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.58% at $0.38
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.57% at $2.32
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 7.48% at $2.72
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 6.78% at $0.06
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 6.53% at $0.19
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 6.51% at $0.17
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.15% at $1.22
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 6.10% at $0.39
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 6.04% at $2.80
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 5.97% at $3.78
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 5.66% at $5.17
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 5.47% at $9.87
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 5.33% at $10.65
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 4.98% at $0.90
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 4.35% at $2.86
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 3.87% at $1.49
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.79% at $2.03
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.57% at $0.45
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 3.50% at $0.99
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 3.15% at $5.60
