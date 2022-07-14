Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 14, 2022

GAINERS:
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 24.33% at $0.07
- Tilray TLRY shares closed up 14.60% at $3.69
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 13.22% at $2.74
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 12.79% at $3.39
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 12.12% at $1.48
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 9.53% at $12.41
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 8.93% at $2.44
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 8.19% at $3.04
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 7.71% at $0.50
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.52% at $0.06
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 6.63% at $0.51
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed up 6.12% at $0.33
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 5.94% at $5.89
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.63% at $5.26
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.35% at $0.54
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 4.35% at $3.12
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.05% at $4.37
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.96% at $9.46
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 3.70% at $1.12
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 3.18% at $0.20
LOSERS:
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed down 14.08% at $0.70
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.24% at $1.81
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 5.00% at $0.19
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 4.85% at $0.46
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 4.82% at $2.17
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 4.27% at $9.20
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 3.20% at $0.67
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.