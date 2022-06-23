Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 23, 2022

GAINERS:
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 31.12% at $2.57
- Tilray TLRY shares closed up 11.53% at $3.58
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 10.08% at $1.42
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 8.58% at $0.23
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 8.08% at $8.16
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 7.83% at $4.13
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 7.78% at $3.60
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed up 7.49% at $1.04
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 7.21% at $4.91
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 6.12% at $2.95
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.97% at $0.99
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 5.57% at $78.85
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed up 5.26% at $0.37
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 5.19% at $9.12
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 4.35% at $1.20
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 3.99% at $0.06
LOSERS:
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed down 31.19% at $0.58
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 20.45% at $0.07
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 11.43% at $0.63
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 9.74% at $2.41
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 7.69% at $0.18
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 4.83% at $2.76
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 4.24% at $12.88
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 4.15% at $0.46
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 3.27% at $2.52
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 3.20% at $8.47
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.