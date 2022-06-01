Marijuana Stock Movers For June 1, 2022

GAINERS:
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 19.68% at $0.75
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 9.32% at $0.09
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 5.11% at $3.29
LOSERS:
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed down 9.83% at $133.51
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 6.90% at $4.18
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down 6.76% at $4.00
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 6.53% at $0.70
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 6.47% at $0.38
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 6.36% at $0.51
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 5.87% at $3.77
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 5.42% at $1.57
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 5.23% at $4.71
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 4.99% at $0.24
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 4.98% at $2.86
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 4.41% at $0.38
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 4.27% at $1.12
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 4.20% at $3.65
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 3.75% at $0.08
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 3.59% at $0.10
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 3.53% at $0.23
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.51% at $14.27
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 3.48% at $1.11
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 3.14% at $4.62
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 3.11% at $4.99
