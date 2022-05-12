Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 12, 2022

GAINERS:
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 16.15% at $4.46
- Tilray TLRY shares closed up 9.36% at $4.44
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed up 7.83% at $5.37
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 5.70% at $12.43
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.68% at $2.42
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 5.09% at $3.92
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 4.67% at $1.57
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 3.77% at $0.72
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 3.69% at $3.09
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 3.51% at $64.80
- Innovative Industrial IIPR shares closed up 3.33% at $127.02
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.10% at $95.08
LOSERS:
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 11.10% at $7.61
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 10.94% at $0.64
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 9.41% at $0.20
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 7.32% at $0.59
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed down 6.45% at $12.91
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 6.38% at $0.09
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 5.92% at $0.11
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down 5.55% at $0.02
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 3.83% at $0.07
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 3.80% at $0.23
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed down 3.14% at $142.78
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.