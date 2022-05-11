Cannabis Stock Movers For May 11, 2022

GAINERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 28.38% at $0.02
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 8.43% at $0.22
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 6.90% at $4.03
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 3.50% at $0.64
LOSERS:
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 22.74% at $3.84
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 12.83% at $0.95
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 12.60% at $2.29
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 10.34% at $6.07
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 9.44% at $0.64
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 9.37% at $3.04
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 8.85% at $3.71
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 8.46% at $4.98
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 8.06% at $1.14
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 7.40% at $0.27
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.16% at $8.56
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 7.15% at $0.37
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 6.73% at $0.69
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.29% at $2.98
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 6.07% at $92.22
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 5.84% at $0.08
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 5.36% at $4.06
- Innovative Industrial IIPR shares closed down 4.52% at $122.80
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed down 4.07% at $62.66
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 4.00% at $0.96
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 3.57% at $0.54
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.17% at $3.97
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.06% at $13.60
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.