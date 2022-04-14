Marijuana Stock Movers For April 14, 2022

GAINERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 50.00% at $0.02
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 10.92% at $0.30
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 9.45% at $3.35
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 4.68% at $0.72
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 4.42% at $0.29
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed up 3.71% at $0.98
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.57% at $0.29
LOSERS:
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 10.51% at $0.53
- Innovative Industrial IIPR shares closed down 7.51% at $169.66
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 6.23% at $6.02
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 6.18% at $0.38
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 5.88% at $1.12
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 5.51% at $7.72
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.38% at $2.11
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 4.15% at $0.53
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 4.08% at $6.82
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 4.07% at $3.54
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 3.93% at $1.71
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 3.92% at $0.51
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 3.89% at $8.41
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.89% at $4.69
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 3.87% at $1.74
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 3.60% at $1.07
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 3.11% at $0.65
