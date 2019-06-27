Cannabis investors looking for a way to track the emerging industry just got another tool in their toolbox. OTC Markets Group announced earlier this month the creation of the OTCQX Cannabis Index, a new benchmark for cannabis companies trading on the OTCQX Best Market. This marks the ninth index created to track securities that trade on OTC Markets.

As of May 31, 2019, roughly 56 cannabis-related securities trade on OTC Markets Group's premium OTCQX Market. The OTCQX Cannabis Index includes 30 of these securities, and is rebalanced on a quarterly basis. Companies are required to have operations in the cannabis space and meet a minimum liquidity screen in order to be included.

"The exponential growth in publicly-traded cannabis securities underscores the willingness of these companies to start providing efficient trading and enhanced disclosure for investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "The OTCQX Cannabis Index provides another tool for the investing public to better identify, measure and track the performance of the most popular companies in this new, global industry as it progresses over time."

Current constituents comprising the OTCQX Cannabis Index:

AusCann Group Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: ACNNF)

(OTCQX: ACNNF) Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCQX: ALEAF)

(OTCQX: ALEAF) Beleave Inc. (OTCQX: BLEVF)

(OTCQX: BLEVF) Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCQX: CBWTF)

(OTCQX: CBWTF) Cannex Capital Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CNXXF)

(OTCQX: CNXXF) Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CRLBF)

(OTCQX: CRLBF) Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF)

(OTCQX: CURLF) Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF)

(OTCQX: CWBHF) Elixinol Global Ltd. (OTCQX: ELLXF)

(OTCQX: ELLXF) Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQX: EMHTF)

(OTCQX: EMHTF) Harvest One Cannabis Inc . (OTCQX: HRVOF)

. (OTCQX: HRVOF) Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF)

(OTCQX: HRVSF) InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQX: IMLFF)

(OTCQX: IMLFF) IAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: ITHUF)

(OTCQX: ITHUF) Invictus MD Strategis Corp. (OTCQX: IVITF)

(OTCQX: IVITF) James E Wagner Cultivation Corp. (OTCQX: JWCAF)

(OTCQX: JWCAF) Lifestyle Delivery Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: LDSYF)

(OTCQX: LDSYF) Liberty Health Sciences In c (OTCQX: LHSIF)

c (OTCQX: LHSIF) MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX: MMNFF)

(OTCQX: MMNFF) Indiva Ltd. (OTCQX: NDVAF)

(OTCQX: NDVAF) Organigram Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: OGI)

(OTCQX: OGI) CannaRoyalty Corp. (OTCQX: ORHOF)

(OTCQX: ORHOF) The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQX: SPRWF)

(OTCQX: SPRWF) 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCQX: TGIFF)

(OTCQX: TGIFF) Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TGODF)

(OTCQX: TGODF) THC BioMed International Ltd. (OTCQX: THCBF)

(OTCQX: THCBF) True Leaf Medicine International Inc. (OTCQX: TRLFF)

(OTCQX: TRLFF) Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC)

(OTCQX: TRTC) Vivo Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX: VVCIF)

(OTCQX: VVCIF) WeedMD Inc. (OTCQX: WDDMF)

Image: OTC Markets; Data as of June 26, 2019

The Best-Performing Names On Other OTC Market Indices

Two of OTC Markets’ most popular indices, the OTCQX Billion+ Index and OTCQX Banks Index, saw a number of strong performers last month.

Of the $1 billion-plus market cap companies on OTCQX, The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) was the top performer in May, rising 62%. That was followed by Air Canada’s (OTCQX: ACDVF) 20% gain and adidas AG’s (OTCQX: ADDYY) 13% gain. Endeavour Mining Corporation (OTCQX: EDVMF) and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCQX: ARESF) rounded out the top five, rising 13% and 12% respectively.

On the OTCQX Banks Index, which consists primarily of community banks, the top performer in May was Commercial National Financial Corp. (OTCQX: CNAF), which rose 7% in the month. Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) increased 6% in May, while Victory Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB), Coastal Carolina Bancshares Inc (OTCQX: CCNB), and Peoples Financial Corp. (OTCQX: PFBX) all rose 5%.

OTC Markets is a content partner of Benzinga