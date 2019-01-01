QQQ
Range
25.44 - 25.66
Vol / Avg.
8K/30.7K
Div / Yield
0.56/2.19%
52 Wk
19.9 - 28.52
Mkt Cap
6.3B
Payout Ratio
35.33
Open
25.6
P/E
13.89
EPS
0.45
Shares
248.2M
Outstanding
Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Analyst Ratings

Endeavour Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Endeavour Mining (EDVMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCQX: EDVMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Endeavour Mining's (EDVMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Endeavour Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Endeavour Mining (EDVMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Endeavour Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Endeavour Mining (EDVMF)?

A

The stock price for Endeavour Mining (OTCQX: EDVMF) is $25.44 last updated Today at 8:37:04 PM.

Q

Does Endeavour Mining (EDVMF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 20, 2006.

Q

When is Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) reporting earnings?

A

Endeavour Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Endeavour Mining (EDVMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Endeavour Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Endeavour Mining (EDVMF) operate in?

A

Endeavour Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.