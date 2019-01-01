QQQ
Range
937 - 949.99
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.1K
Div / Yield
15.6/1.66%
52 Wk
759 - 1156
Mkt Cap
739.9M
Payout Ratio
18
Open
949.95
P/E
11.24
EPS
22.16
Shares
789.6K
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company. The bank offers services such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, online banking, mobile banking, home loans, and other banking services.

Farmers & Merchants Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farmers & Merchants (FMCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farmers & Merchants (OTCQX: FMCB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Farmers & Merchants's (FMCB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Farmers & Merchants.

Q

What is the target price for Farmers & Merchants (FMCB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Farmers & Merchants

Q

Current Stock Price for Farmers & Merchants (FMCB)?

A

The stock price for Farmers & Merchants (OTCQX: FMCB) is $937 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:49:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Farmers & Merchants (FMCB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 8, 2021.

Q

When is Farmers & Merchants (OTCQX:FMCB) reporting earnings?

A

Farmers & Merchants does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Farmers & Merchants (FMCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farmers & Merchants.

Q

What sector and industry does Farmers & Merchants (FMCB) operate in?

A

Farmers & Merchants is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.