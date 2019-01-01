|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Farmers & Merchants (OTCQX: FMCB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Farmers & Merchants.
There is no analysis for Farmers & Merchants
The stock price for Farmers & Merchants (OTCQX: FMCB) is $937 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:49:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 8, 2021.
Farmers & Merchants does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Farmers & Merchants.
Farmers & Merchants is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.