|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Peoples Financial (OTCQX: PFBX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Peoples Financial.
The latest price target for Peoples Financial (OTCQX: PFBX) was reported by FIG Partners on October 26, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PFBX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Peoples Financial (OTCQX: PFBX) is $16.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:39:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.
Peoples Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Peoples Financial.
Peoples Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.