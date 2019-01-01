Commercial National Financial Corp (PA) is a bank holding company. The bank's primary business includes taking deposits and granting loans to customers in the area of Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. The bank offers a full range of banking services including extending credit, providing deposit services, marketing non-deposit investments and offering financial counseling. It provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business and government customers which include time, savings and demand deposits, the making of the commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and other financial services.